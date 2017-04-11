Harry Styles was apparently in line to send his career into another galaxy as one of the top choices to play Han Solo in a Star Wars spin-off.

The One Direction star, who has just launched his solo career with new single "Sign Of The Times", was reportedly high on the list of names to cast as a younger version of the character made famous by Harrison Ford in one of the many off-shoot projects from the main film franchise.

According to The Sun, an insider at Star Wars film studios Disney said: “Harry was one of the early names in contention when the studio looked at Han Solo.

“Even though he had virtually no acting experience, they saw he had huge star potential and would give the solo project enormous publicity.

“On initial inquiries Harry had his music career laid out and it would have been almost impossible to lock him down for the job.”

Star Wars: The Force Awakens premieres in Los Angeles







24 show all Star Wars: The Force Awakens premieres in Los Angeles













































1/24 Actors John Boyega (L) and Carrie Fisher attend the World Premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens at the Dolby, El Capitan, and TCL Theatres on December 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California. Mike Windle/Getty

2/24 Actress Carrie Fisher attends the World Premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens at the Dolby, El Capitan, and TCL Theatres on December 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

3/24 Actresses Carrie Fisher (L) and Billie Lourd attend the Premiere of Walt Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" on December 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California. Jason Merritt/Getty

4/24 Actor Harrison Ford (L) and actress Calista Flockhart attend the premiere of Walt Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at the Dolby Theatre on December 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California. Ethan Miller/Getty

5/24 HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 14: Actress Lupita Nyong'o attends Premiere of Walt Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" on December 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty

6/24 Actress Lupita Nyong'o attends Premiere of Walt Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" on December 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty

7/24 Actress Lupita Nyong'o attends the premiere of Walt Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" on December 14th, 2015 in Hollywood, California. Ethan Miller/Getty

8/24 Actress Daisy Ridley attends the premiere of Walt Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at the Dolby Theatre on December 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California. Ethan Miller/Getty

9/24 Actress Zendaya attends the World Premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens", in Hollywood, California, on December 14, 2015. Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

10/24 Actress/singer Zendaya attends the premiere of Walt Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at the Dolby Theatre on December 14th, 2015 in Hollywood, California. Getty

11/24 Getty

12/24 Getty

13/24 HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 14: Actors Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello attend Premiere of Walt Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" on December 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California. Jason Merritt/Getty

14/24 Getty

15/24 Getty

16/24 HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 14: Writer-director J.J. Abrams attends Premiere of Walt Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" on December 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California. Jason Merritt/Getty

17/24 Getty

18/24 HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 14: Actors Adam Driver and Oscar Isaac attend the premiere of Walt Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at the Dolby Theatre on December 14th, 2015 in Hollywood, California. Getty Images

19/24 Actor Adam Driver attends Premiere of Walt Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" on December 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty

20/24 Actress Carrie Fisher attends the premiere of Walt Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at the Dolby Theatre on December 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California. Ethan Miller/Getty

21/24 The Storm Troopers attend the World Premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens", in Hollywood, California, on December 14, 2015. Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

22/24 R2-D2 and C-3PO attend the World Premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens", in Hollywood, California, on December 14, 2015. Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

23/24 BB8 attends the World Premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens", in Hollywood, California, on December 14, 2015. Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

24/24 Getty

Alden Ehrenreich, who has starred in Blue Jasmine and Hail, Caesar! was cast in the role for the currently-untitled Han Solo movie, which is filming now and is due out in 2018.

Styles can be seen on screen in July in Christopher Nolan's Second World War action thriller Dunkirk, marking his acting debut.

Press Association