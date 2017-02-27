Suicide Squad now officially has more Oscars than all these films and actors

It was the film we all loved to hate last summer, so when Suicide Squad won an Oscar at the start of Sunday night’s ceremony, many film fans couldn’t believe their ears.

“Suicide Squad has more Oscars than…” quickly became a meme after David Ayers’ widely-panned supervillain movie picked up the gong for Best Hair and Makeup, putting it ahead of La La Land at that point in proceedings.

The DC Comics blockbuster may not have been nominated for Best Picture, but can still now say that it has more Academy Awards than classics like The Shawshank Redemption (which famously competed with Pulp Fiction and Forrest Gump), It’s A Wonderful Life, Taxi Driver and The Shining.

Actors you think have won Oscars but haven't







14 show all Actors you think have won Oscars but haven't

























1/14 Bill Murray With only one Oscar nomination to his name (2003's Lost in Translation ), Bill Murray is one oversight that - in many people's eyes - could easily throw the Academy Awards into disrepute. AFP/Getty Images

2/14 Samuel L. Jackson Considering he's one of the most bankable film stars in the world, it's a surprise that - with over 160 credits to his name - Samuel L. Jackson has only received a mere one nomination ( Pulp Fiction in 1994). 2016 Getty Images

3/14 Joaquin Phoenix With three previous nominations under his belt - for films including Gladiator and The Master - it was his performance as Johnny Cash in 2005 biopic Walk the Line that was expected to see him win an Oscar (he lost to the late Philip Seymour Hoffman's for Capote ). 2015 Getty Images

4/14 Brad Pitt The ever-present fixture he remains in Hollywood today, you'd think Brad Pitt would have won an Oscar by now; while serving as producer of 2014 Best Picture winner 12 Years a Slave , he currently has zero acting wins to his name despite three nominations ( Twelve Monkeys , The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and Moneyball ). 2015 Getty Images

5/14 Tom Cruise Still one of the biggest movie stars on the planet, Tom Cruise seemed like a sure awards bet back in the Nineties with films Born on the Fourth of July , Jerry Maguire and Magnolia all earning him nominations - and yet, he never once emerged victorious. 2015 Getty Images

6/14 Richard Gere Would you believe us if we told you Richard Gere has never even been nominated? Well, it's true - and, quite honestly, shocks us quite a bit. Poor guy. Juan Naharro Gimenez

7/14 Gary Oldman One of the film industry's finest character actors, Gary Oldman has been nominated just the once for playing George Smiley in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy . 2014 Getty Images

8/14 Johnny Depp Despite his recent dip in quality, Johnny Depp has delivered several Oscar-worthy performances in the past. With a total of three nominations to his name - all for post-2000 releases including Pirates of the Caribbean and Finding Neverland - it's more a wonder he didn't receive more recognition for standout films such as Ed Wood and Donnie Brasco in the Nineties. 2015 Getty Images

9/14 Harrison Ford Harrison Ford may now be the world's highest-grossing actor (sorry, Samuel) but still doesn't have the Academy Award to back up such a feat. In fact, he's now into his third decade of not receiving recognition from the Academy with his sole nomination arriving back in 1985 for Witness . Getty Images

10/14 Edward Norton Edward Norton is just the kind of actor you'd assume would've scooped a statuette at some stage or another, but no - Norton just has three nominations to speak of; his first in 1996 ( Primal Fear ), his second in 1999 ( American History X ) and his third just last year (Best Picture winner, Birdman ). AFP/Getty Images

11/14 John Malkovich American actor John Malkovich was nominated once in 1984 ( Places in the Heart ) and again in 1993 ( In the Line of Fire ) but hasn't posed much of a threat since. 2013 Getty Images

12/14 Annette Bening Poor Annette Bening, who has come close to victory four times ( The Grifters , American Beauty , Being Julia and The Kids Are All Right ) but is yet to clinch one. 2015 Getty Images

13/14 Glenn Close ...well, it could be worse; she could be Glenn Close who has been on the shortlist six times for films including Fatal Attraction , Dangerous Liaisons and, most recently, Albert Nobbs .

14/14 Helena Bonham Carter Helena Bonham Carter may have received a Best Actress nomination for Wings of a Dove (1997), but it was her Best Supporting Actress nomination for 2012's Best Picture winner The King's Speech that seemed a sure bet; Melissa Leo's role in The Fighter won that round. 2015 Getty Images

Let’s spare a thought for Amy Adams, too. Praised for both Nocturnal Animals and Arrival this year, the five-time Oscar nominee failed to earn a single nod, re-affirming her status as the new Leonardo DiCaprio. Come to think of it, Suicide Squad officially has the same number of Oscars as Leo, and he waited 20 years for that honour.

10 hours later and Suicide Squad still has an Oscar. That's all real. #Oscars #SuicideSquad — ThatJustinK (@JustinKnoepfel) February 27, 2017 "Hi, America. It's me, Amy. Just wanted to remind you that Suicide Squad now has an Oscar, and I don't. Cool, cool." #Oscars pic.twitter.com/00KmDZTmWW — Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) February 27, 2017 If Suicide Squad can win an Academy Award then you can literally do anything you set your mind to. Dream big y'all. — lukey charms (@lukelivesmore) February 27, 2017

Other actors to have fewer Oscars than Suicide Squad include, deep breath: Orson Welles, Alfred Hitchcock, Charlie Chaplin, Stanley Kubrick, Greta Garbo, Fred Astaire, Marilyn Monroe, Harrison Ford, James Dean, Glenn Close, Samuel L Jackson, Paul Thomas Anderson, Jake Gyllenhaal, Sigourney Weaver and Spike Lee.

That ‘Damaged’ tattoo, though.