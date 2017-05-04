Game of Thrones spin-off shows confirmed

Games of Thrones spin-offs are coming as US broadcaster HBO has closed on deals with four writers to explore additional shows for the most popular series in its history.

The channel doesn’t have a timeline for the development of the potential spin-off projects but has writers from several major movies and television series on board. What is guaranteed is that fans will have more Westeros drama to continue devouring once the eighth and final season airs.

Speculation that HBO would develop a spin-off series has been simmering for years, but it has now confirmed that writers Max Borenstein (“Kong: Skull Island”), Jane Goldman (“Kingsman: The Golden Circle”), Brian Helgeland (“Legend”), and Carly Wray (“Mad Men,” “The Leftovers”) have signed on to work on the projects, according to Variety.

“We’ll take as much or as little time as the writers need and, as with all our development, we will evaluate what we have when the scripts are in,” a spokesperson said.

The executive producers of the original series, Dan Weiss and David Benioff, will be involved with the four spin-off projects but won’t be writing any of them. Mr Martin will also be involved.

1/15 First up is The Hound, who has a rough round the edges look that suggests he has taken up the Brotherhood without banners on their offer to join them. Excitingly, it looks as though he's headed into snowier territory with them to fight "the cold winds rising in the North".

2/15 Daeanerys and entourage arrive in Westeros. Is she looking up at Dragonstone, Targaryen stronghold and her new home?

3/15 Jon looks to be in a crypt and slightly sad (even for him). Is he learning about his true parentage at Winterfell?

4/15 Despite it involving the annually boring Sam and Gilly, this image is the most telling of them all. Reddit has, of course, already decoded what she is reading - a passage from The World of Ice and Fire. Specifically, it says: "and the followers of The Lord of Light claim that this hero was named Azor Ahai, and prophesy his return." This regards a very popular fan theory that Jon Snow is Azor Ahai, the chosen one.

5/15 Lyanna Mormont speaks at Winterfell. Being incredibly level-headed for her age, is she supporting Jon's assessment that the real battle is with the White Walkers? Littlefinger conspires in the background.

6/15 Meera looks tired from dragging Bran's ass through the snow. But, looking up, have they finally reached The Wall?

7/15 Arya is back but why is she in a tavern? Your guess is as good as mine here.

8/15 Littlefinger talks to Sansa in Winterfell, no doubt trying to turn her against one of her siblings.

9/15 Tormund and Brienne. Get a room already!

10/15 Ser Davos remains at Jon's side, which is nice. He's gotten himself a nice winter fur too!

11/15 Cersei and (a dispirited?) Jaime listen in the Throne room. Possibly to a Stark or Targaryen emissary explaining the White Walker threat?

12/15 Daenerys in her new Targ outfit in the Dragonstone throne room.

13/15 New threads for Varys

14/15 Little to read on Tyrion.

15/15 Same goes for Missandei, who faithfully remains at Daenerys' side in Westeros.

Fans of the original series still have a way to go before their beloved story comes to an end. The seventh season is set to air July 16 after it was rescheduled so filming could capture the weather needed for the scenes. There will be seven episodes in the penultimate season of the show.

The eighth season has yet to begin shooting yet but Mr Weiss and Mr Benioff have begun writing it. That season is expected to be between six and eight episodes.