This time last year, Hillary Clinton was poised to be the next President of the United States. When she was defeated in November, her speech to little girls, that they should believe in themselves and never give up, rang around the world.

The victory of Donald Trump has organised and mobilised millions of women, however - including the global women’s marches, the largest and most peaceful protests in history.

Progress is not inevitable but it has been made. In the UK, Theresa May has become the second female Prime Minister at 10 Downing Street, and the new UK-based Women’s Equality Party has around 50,000 members.

Individuals have made big strides for democracy and gender equality. Gina Miller gave pause to Brexit as she won her case in the Supreme Court and forced Parliament to focus on the democratic process. In the US, Michele Dauber will not let us forget the harrowing Stanford rape case and is working tirelessly to recuse the judge who gave the perpetrator just three months behind bars.

While many men and women in the world watch on, fearful and hopeful for the future, let's not forget those who struggle on with their mission every day to make their own contributions. On International Women’s Day 2017, we hope you find the following collection of interviews and features about strong women something to motivate and inspire you over the coming year.

Gina Miller

The entrepreneur and campaigner faced a torrent of abuse when she entered a legal battle to force Parliament to consult when it comes to trigger Article 50, which signals the UK’s departure from the European Union.

Further battles lie ahead. She warned the government should have another vote written into the Article 50 bill now.

"The Government tried to ignore the law once before, doing it twice would be incredibly careless," she says.

Deborah Alessi

Alessi and her husband set up Face Forward, a charity which offers life-changing plastic surgery to domestic violence survivors, in 2007. It has helped people such as Audrey Mabrey, who was beaten up and set on fire by her boyfriend, leaving her with burns over 80 per cent of her body. Domestic violence is still a massive, global epidemic. Three women in the US are murdered every day by their former or current intimate partners.

Google marks International Women's Day with 13 amazing women







13 show all























1/13 Ida Wells An African-American journalist and activist born in Mississippi in 1862, she wrote prolifically on the fight for women’s suffrage as well as the struggle for civil rights. She documented the practice of lynching black people in the southern states showing how it was often used as means of controlling or punishing black people who competed with whites rather than as a means of “justice” for crimes.

2/13 Lotifa El Nadi Egypt’s first female pilot born in 1907 in Cairo. Although her father saw no need for her to pursue secondary education, expecting her to marry and have a family, she rebelled and worked as a secretary and telephone operator at a flying school in exchange for lessons as she had no other means to pay for the training. Her achievements made headlines around the world when she flew over the pyramids and competed in international flying races.

3/13 Frida Kahlo A Mexican painter and activist born in Mexico City in 1907, her work has been celebrated internationally as emblematic of Mexican national and indigenous traditions and by feminists for its honest depiction of female experience.

4/13 Lina Bo Bardi A Brazilian architect, born in Italy in 1914, she devoted her life to the promotion of the social and cultural potential of architecture and design. She is also celebrated for her furniture and jewellery designs.

5/13 Olga Skorokhodova A Soviet scientist born into a poor Ukranian peasant family in 1911, she lost her vision and hearing at the age of five. Overcoming these difficulties in a remarkable way, she became a researcher in the field of communication and created a number of scientific works concerning the development of education of deaf-blind children. She was also a teacher, therapist and writer.

6/13 Miriam Makeba A South African singer and civil rights activist born in Johannesburg in 1932, she was forced to work as a child following her father’s death. She became a teenaged mother after a bried and allegedly abusive marriage at 17, before she was discovered as a singer of jazz and African melodies. After becoming hugely successful in the US and winning a Grammy, she became involved in the civil rights struggle stateside as well as in the campaign against apartheid in her home country, writing political songs. Upon her death, South African President Nelson Mandela said that “her music inspired a powerful sense of hope in all of us.”

7/13 Sally Ride An American astronaut and physicist, she was born in Los Angeles in 1951 and joined NASA in 1978 after gaining her PhD. She became the first American woman and the third woman ever to go into space in 1983 at the age of 32. Prior to her first space flight, she attracted attention because of her gender and at press conferences, was asked questions such as, “Will the flight affect your reproductive organs?” She later worked as an academic at the University of California, San Diego.

8/13 Halet Cambel A Turkish archaeologist born in 1916, she became the first Muslim women to compete in the Olympics in the 1936 Berlin games as a fencer. She declined an invitation to meet Adolf Hitler on political grounds, and after the conclusion of the Second World War, she trained as an architect and later worked as an academic in Turkey and Germany.

9/13 Ada Lovelace An English mathematician and writer born in 1815, she became the world’s first computer programmer. The daughter of poet George Byron, she is chiefly known for her work on Charles Babbage's proposed mechanical general-purpose computer, the Analytical Engine, and was the first to recognise the machine had applications beyond pure calculation, creating the first algorithm intended to be carried out by such a machine.

10/13 Rukmini Devi An Indian dancer and choreographer credited with reviving Indian classical dance, she was born in 1904 and presented her form of dance on stage even though it was considered “low” and “vulgar” in the 1920s. She features in India Today’s list of “100 people who shaped India” having also worked to re-establish traditional Indian arts and crafts and as an animal rights activist.

11/13 Cecilia Grierson An Argentine physician, reformer born in Buenes Aires in 1859, she became the first woman in Argentina to receive a medical degree having previously worked as a teacher. Women were barred from entering medical school at the time, so she first volunteered as an unpaid lab assistant before she was allowed to train as a doctor. She was acclaimed for her work during a cholera epidemic before going on to found the first nursing school in Argentina. The harassment she experienced at mediacl school helped make her a militant advocate for women’s rights in Argentina.

12/13 Lee Tai-young Korea’s first female lawyer and judge born in 1914 in what is now North Korea, she was also an activist who founded the country’s first legal aid centre and fought for women’s rights throughout her career. Her often mentioned refrain was, “No society can or will prosper without the cooperation of women.” She worked as a teacher, married and had four children before she was able to begin her legal career after the Second World War, becoming the first woman to enter Seoul National University. She also fought for civil rights in the country and was arrested in 1977 for her beliefs, receiving a three-year suspended sentence and a ten year disbarment.

13/13 Suzanne Lenglen A French tennis champion born in 1899, she popularised the sport winning 31 championships and dominating the women’s sport for over a decade. She was the first female tennis celebrity and one of the first international women sports stars, overcoming a childhood plagued with ill health including chronic asthma – which continued to plague her in her adult life. At 15, she became the youngest ever winner of a major championship and lost only seven matches during her entire career. She received widespread criticism for her decision to turn professional, but defended her right to make a decent living in the days when the grand slam tournaments paid a relative pittance to the winners.

Cindy Gallop

Cindy is badass and kickass too. The pioneer of gender equality-friendly adult erotic videos, providing a necessary counter to hardcore porn as sex education, rose to fame in 2009 for her Ted Talk about having sex with younger men. She decided to own the term "cougar" and said she "actively looks forward to dying alone". She talks to The Independent about porn, role models, raising cash and how women can enjoy sex more.

Andrea Arnold

The Academy Award winning filmmaker spills on the incredible process of researching and casting her ultimate American road trip.

It’s an important interview in light of the fact that there are so few women film directors.

Esra Alhamal

This Saudi travel blogger will not let her hijab or other people's prejudices stop her from venturing around the world and promoting a positive image of Islam.

"When you wear a scarf you are a visual representation of Islam," she says. "You need to be even nicer than your usual self just to give an even nicer message. That can be exhausting sometimes."





Vicky Lee

The founder of London’s oldest trans nightclub tells The Independent what it was like to create a place where people could wear what they wanted, meet like-minded clubgoers and have fun back in the 1990s.

"And as a trans person all I ask for is that we’re given the same opportunities and rights as everyone else, whether that is the right to wear nice frocks on a night out or to be a pilot or a doctor or a nurse," she says.

Women at work around the world







25 show all















































1/25 Coventry, United Kingdom Cilene Connolly, 32, a Royal Mail postwoman, poses for a portrait during her postal round. "Fortunately, I haven't been faced with gender inequalities in my role as a postwoman," Connolly said. "I've had a great response from my customers for being a female delivering their post, women in particular are always pleasantly surprised to see a female face." Reuters

2/25 Los Angeles, California Tara McCannel, 44, Associate Professor of Ophthalmology, M.D., Ph.D., Director of the Ophthalmic Oncology Center at the UCLA Stein Eye Institute of the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). "Knowledge, in abilities, in how the clinical practices go, in appearance," McCannel said."Women just can't be themselves or just think: 'Oh I'm just going to do my work,' and focus on the job. There are these other things that need to be considered because it's not completely equal even though things are getting better. Reuters

3/25 Almaty, Kazakhstan Julia Argunova, 36, a mountaineering instructor, poses at 3,200 meters (10,499 feet) above sea level in the Tien Shan mountains. "Physical strength benefits male colleagues in some situations on harder routes. But, women are more concentrated and meticulous. In general, women are better at teaching. My main professional task is to teach safe mountaineering." Reuters

4/25 Moscow, Russia Pilot Maria Uvarovskaya poses for a photograph in the A320 flight simulator at the Aeroflot training centre at Sheremetyevo airport. "Much more can be done by the women themselves to solve such problems (gender inequality)," said Uvarovskaya. Reuters

5/25 Santiago, Chile Claudia Concha Parraguez, 45, a pole dancing instructor, poses for a photograph in a gym. "Some students with low self-esteem smile more and feel beautiful after training. But because of the poor mentality of their husbands, who do not see this activity as a sport and associate it with something sexual, they stop attending classes," Parraguez said. Reuters

6/25 Seoul, South Korea Jeung Un, 27, a freelance photographer, poses for a portrait at a site which protesters have occupied. "Most news outlets prefer to employ male photographers. I feel strongly about gender inequality. When I cover violent scenes, sometimes I am harassed and hear sexually-biased remarks," Reuters

7/25 Nice, France Merylee, 26, a soldier does her rounds on the sea-front. The parity in the army already exists, it is the uniform that takes precedence over gender," Merylee said. Reuters

8/25 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Lina Maria da Silva, 62, a babysitter, poses for a photograph with the children she takes care of at her home in the Cantagalo slum. "I've never suffered mistreatment at work. I have always felt a lot of affection from the families I have worked with," Silva said. Reuters

9/25 Nairobi, Kenya Christine Akoth, 38, a metal painter: "I have experienced gender bias at my work where sometimes I'm denied contracts because of who I am and maybe my marital status. Some female colleagues have been treated unfairly because of their sex and even exploited," Reuters

10/25 London, United Kingdom Dr Catherine Reynolds, 37, a scientific researcher at Imperial College: "Women are very well represented at junior levels in Biological Sciences research. At a senior level it is still true that there are fewer female professors in science, but the gap is slowly closing," Reynolds said. "More policies that promote flexible working and that support staff in taking career breaks (both men and women) are an essential way in which it is possible for employees, especially those with young families, to realise their full potential in the workplace." Reuters

11/25 Amman, Jordan Khawla Sheikh, 54, a plumber and a certified trainer, poses at her home's basement, where she gives plumbing training courses to other women. "Housewives are more comfortable to have a woman plumber in their house in the absence of their husbands," said Sheikh. "To tackle gender inequality, I think that all operating sectors must provide equal opportunities for men and women in all fields and each woman must believe in her capabilities and skills that she has in order to convince the others." Reuters

12/25 West London, United Kingdom Sarah Hunter, 31, England women's rugby captain and RFU University Rugby Development Officer for the South West, poses for a photograph at The Stoop rugby ground. "I think that if we¿ïre the right person for the right job in the workplace then so be it and the same for men," Hunter said. "I¿ïve worked for the RFU, and being what is deemed as a male sport perhaps in the past, I was welcomed into that environment and I personally haven¿ït experienced gender inequality in the workplace, so I think that I¿ïve been very fortunate in the career that I¿ïve had and in the jobs that I¿ïve had that I¿ïve been seen for the person that I am and not for the gender that I am." Reuters

13/25 Agusan del Sur, Philippines Filipina Grace Ocol, 40, is a backhoe operator. Ocol, a mother of three, said, "There are a few female workers that can drive big trucks and backhoe. If men can do it, why can't women do it? I'm better than the men, they can only drive trucks here but I can drive both." Reuters

14/25 Hasaka, Syria Laila Sterk, 22, is a Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) female fighter: "Before becoming a fighter, I was suffering from inequality in society. But after joining the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), I didn't encounter that anymore," said Sterk. "This is due to the fact that when men want to join the SDF they attend educational courses about women fighting alongside them. Therefore the woman fighter leads the military campaigns just like any man." Reuters

15/25 Andernos, France Valerie Perron, 53, an oyster farmer, poses for a photograph on her boat. "It must not be forgotten that it is women, moms, who raise the boys. It is therefore up to us to change the mentalities by raising the boys at their youngest age, in a spirit of parity and equality with the woman. We must change the mentalities of early childhood education. A boy can play with dolls and a little girl with small cars," Perron said. Reuters

16/25 Kathmandu, Nepal Januka Shrestha, 25, a Tuk Tuk driver, poses for a picture. There is no difference in a vehicle driven by a woman and man. While driving on the road people sometimes try to dominate a vehicle especially when they see a woman driving it. People have even used foul language toward me. When this happens I keep quiet and work even harder to prove that we are as capable as men," Shrestha said. Reuters

17/25 Hanoi, Vietnam Phung Thi Hai, 54, carries bricks at a factory. Hai is among a group of 25 women working at a brick factory where she has to move 3,000 bricks a day to the kiln. "How unfair that a 54-year-old woman like me has to work and take care of the whole family. With the same work male labourers can get a better income. Not only me, all women in the village work very hard with no education, no insurance and no future," Hai said. Reuters

18/25 Mexico City, Mexico Jauna Diaz, 43, a street sweeper, poses for a photograph as she woks on the street. "In my previous job my boss gave preference to male colleagues and women always were paid later. Thats why I changed jobs," Diaz said. "To tackle gender inequality I think there needs to be more communication and information about women's rights in the work place." Reuters

19/25 Istanbul, Turkey Serpil Cigdem, 44, an engine driver, poses for a photograph at Yenikapi station. "When I applied for a job 23 years ago as an engine driver, I was told that it is a profession for men. I knew that during the written examination even if I got the same results with a male candidate, he would have been chosen. That¿ïs why I worked hard to pass the exam with a very good result ahead of the male candidates. In my opinion, gender inequality starts in our minds saying it¿ïs a male profession or it¿ïs a men job," said Cigdem. Reuters

20/25 Beijing, China Deng Qiyan, 47, a mother of three and a decoration worker at contraction sites, poses for a photograph at an apartment building under construction. "Sometimes (gender inequality) happens. But we cannot do anything about that. After all, you have to digest all those unhappy things and carry on," Qiyan said. Reuters

21/25 Lima, Peru Rocio Larranaga, 53, a surfer and surf instructor, poses for a photograph at Redondo beach. "I am the first woman to represent my country in national and international competitions since 1977," said Larranaga. "In 1995 I became a surf teacher. Lots of women surf and they are very good at it. I hope that in the future women have the same quota as men in professional competitions." Reuters

22/25 Tunis, Tunisia Chrifa Nimri, 69, a fisherwoman, arranges a net after returning from fishing at the seaport Sidi Bou Said. "At the beginning of my fishing career all the world told me that the trade was for men but now all my colleagues respect and call me captain," Chrifa said. Reuters

23/25 La Paz, Bolivia Elizabeth Mamani, 36, a reporter at Radio Union, poses inside Bolivia's national congress building. "When I started in this job, I did feel discrimination (from officials who controlled the access of members of the press to events). To counter discrimination in this profession, we as women, must excel, we must prepare ourselves in every field," Mamani said Reuters

24/25 Karachi, Pakistan Mehwish Ekhlaque, 26, a bike rider and trainer, poses for a photograph with her bike. "When I planned a Pakistan Bike Tour many of my male colleagues gave me a piece of advice not to do it as it's neither safe nor easy for a woman. But I did it," Ekhlaque said. Reuters

25/25 Tokyo, Japan Shinto priest Tomoe Ichino, 40, poses for a photograph at the Imado Shrine. In general, people think being a Shinto priest is a man's profession. If you're a woman, they think you're a shrine maiden, or a supplementary priestess. People don't know women Shinto priests exist, so they think we can't perform rituals. Once, after I finished performing jiichinsai (ground-breaking ceremony), I was asked, 'So, when is the priest coming?'," Ichino said. "When I first began working as a Shinto priest, because I was young and female, some people felt the blessing was different. They thought: 'I would have preferred your grandfather.' At first, I wore my grandfather's light green garment because I thought it's better to look like a man. But after a while I decided to be proud of the fact that I am a female priest and I began wearing a pink robe, like today. I thought I can be more confident if I stop thinking too much (about my gender)." Reuters

Rebecca Amsellem

Women in France work the equivalent of 38.2 more days each year than men for the same salary. Amsellem, founder of Les Glorieuses group, spearheaded a campaign to raise awareness about gender inequality.

Reminiscent of Iceland in the 1970s, she ended up organising a mass walkout of women from all sectors to close the country’s pay gap.

Diane Bryant

Big corporations are still dominated by men, especially in STEM areas. Intel’s executive vice president Diane Bryant spoke to The Independent about her extraordinary journey from homelessness to becoming one of the most powerful women in business.

In pictures: Women of the world march against Trump







32 show all





























































1/32 London An image of President Donald Trump is seen on a placard during the Women's March in London, England Getty

2/32 Sydney A view of the skywriting word reading 'Trump' as thousands rally in support of equal rights in Sydney, New South Wales EPA

3/32 Rome People shout and hold signs during a rally against US newly sworn-in President Donald Trump in Rome Getty Images

4/32 London A protester holds a placard during the Women's March in London, England Getty Images

5/32 Marseille A placard ready 'Pussy grabs back' is attached to the handle bar of a bike during a 'Women's March' organized by Feminist and human rights groups in solidarity with women marching in Washington and around the world for their rights and against the reactionary politics of the newly sworn-in US President Donald Trump, at the Old Port (Vieux Port) of Marseille, southern France Getty Images

6/32 Bangkok A young Thai girl holds a "women's rights are human rights" sign at Roadhouse BBQ restaurant where many of the Bangkok Womens March participants gathered in Bangkok, Thailand Getty Images

7/32 Bangkok A Thai woman takes a photo of a "hate is not great" sign at the women's solidarity gathering in Bangkok, Thailand Getty Images

8/32 Bangkok American expats and travellers gather with the international community in Bangkok at the Roadhouse BBQ restaurant to stand in solidarity in Bangkok, Thailand Getty Images

9/32 London Protetesters gather outside The US Embassy in Grosvenor Square ahead of the Women's March in London, England Getty Images

10/32 Marseille Women's March at the Old Port (Vieux Port) of Marseille, southern France Getty Images

11/32 Marseille Protestors hold placards reading 'My body my choice, my vote my voice' during a 'Women's March' organized by Feminist and human rights groups in solidarity with women marching in Washington and around the world for their rights and against the reactionary politics of the newly sworn-in US President Donald Trump, at the Old Port (Vieux Port) of Marseille, southern France Getty Images

12/32 Rome A person holds a sign during a rally against US newly sworn-in President Donald Trump in Rome Getty Images

13/32 Kolkata Activist Sarah Annay Williamson holds a placard and shouts slogan during the Women's March rally in Kolkata, India AP

14/32 Kolkata Activists participate in the Women's March rally in Kolkata, India AP

15/32 London A Women's March placards are rested on a bench outside the US Embassy in Grosvenor Square ahead of the Women's March in London, England Getty Images

16/32 London A women carries her placard ahead of the Women's March in London, England Getty Images

17/32 Manila Women protesters shout slogans while displaying placards during a rally in solidarity against the inauguration of President Donald Trump, in suburban Quezon city, northeast of Manila, Philippines AP

18/32 Berlin Protesters attend a 'Berlin Women's March on Washington' demonstration in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany AP

19/32 Berlin Protesters attend a 'Berlin Women's March on Washington' demonstration in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany AP

20/32 Berlin Protesters attend a 'Berlin Women's March on Washington' demonstration in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany AP

21/32 Melbourne Protesters take part in the Melbourne rally to protest against the Trump Inauguration in Melbourne, Australia Getty Images

22/32 Macau Protesters take part in the Women's March rally in Macau Getty Images

23/32 Melbourne Womens march on Melbourne protestors marching during a rally where rights groups marched in solidarity with Americans to speak out against misogyny, bigotry and hatred Rex

24/32 Macau Protesters hold placards as they take part at the Women's March rally in Macau Getty Images

25/32 Macau Protesters hold placards as they take part at the Women's March rally in Macau, Macau. The Women's March originated in Washington DC but soon spread to be a global march calling on all concerned citizens to stand up for equality, diversity and inclusion and for women's rights to be recognised around the world as human rights Getty Images

26/32 Manila A mother carries her son as they join a rally in solidarity against the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States in suburban Quezon city northeast of Manila, Philippines AP

27/32 Sydney An infant is held up at a demonstration against new U.S. President Donald Trump in Sydney, Australia Getty Images

28/32 Sydney A woman attends a demonstration against new U.S. President Donald Trump in Sydney, Australia Getty Images

29/32 Sydney A woman expresses her Anti-Trump views in Sydney, Australia Getty Images

30/32 Sydeney Protesters demonstrate against new U.S. President Donald Trump in Sydney, Australia. The marches in Australia were organised to show solidarity with those marching on Washington DC and around the world in defense of women's rights and human rights Getty

31/32 London Protesters march from The US Embassy in Grosvenor Square towards Trafalgar Square during the Women's March in London, England Getty

32/32 London Protesters carrying banners take part in the Women's March on London, as they stand in Trafalgar Square, in central London Reuters

Andrea Chandler

If you’ve ever wondered what you are doing in the 9 to 5, read Chandler's story. She dropped out of the Navy to become a farmer in a small town in Virginia and created a mass following for her brilliantly dry-humored twitter account.

Her social media include lessons on sheep and electric fences, how smart animals are, the pitfalls of mating, and being showered in blood when trying to kill livestock.

Michelle Kennedy

The founder of dating app Bumble has also co-created another app to match mothers with similar interests and experiences. App "Peanut" was inspired by her own experience of loneliness after having her first baby.

"I wanted to just hang out with another woman who could tell me: ‘don’t feel guilty, sometimes this is boring.'"

Sex toys designed by women - in pictures







8 show all













1/8 The Vesper designed by Ti Chang

2/8 US sex toy designer Ti Chang

3/8 The Vesper is produced in silver, rose gold and gold.

4/8 The PopDildo which can be used for semination

5/8

6/8 The Dame clitoral simulator designed by Gabrielle Pedriani

7/8

8/8

Cindy Chupack

The Sex and the City writer was arguably one of the women writers who helped create the new normal for modern women: it was ok to talk about sex and abortions over brunch. Chupack tells The Independent about the male-dominated writing room of Modern Family and how she struggled to make her voice heard, how she felt about winning awards and finally getting the green light to direct her own film.

"Maybe that’s a false humility that women have and we need to get over, but I respond to the feeling that your work could always be better, you hope it’s good, but you know it could improve."

Michele Dauber

Almost everyone remembers reading the harrowing statement last summer of a young woman who was sexually assaulted by Stanford athlete Brock Turner. He was given just a few months in prison.

Dauber, the woman behind the movement to remove the judge in the case, has never given up. She said she is "100 per cent confident" her movement will succeed, as the judge has a history of bias in cases of violence against women.

"The probation officer said that Brock 'surrendered a hard earned swimming scholarship'; it’s nonsense and insulting to the victim and to women everywhere," said Ms Dauber.