Jerry Seinfeld turns down hug from Kesha three times in awkward red carpet moment

You know that Seinfeld reaction GIF everyone shares of Jerry raising his hands in surrender and shuffling out of the audience? Well, it's just been bettered, and in real life this time.

The comedian was mid-interview on the red carpet at the David Lynch Foundation's National Night of Laughter and Song on Monday night, when Kesha blindsided him and said: “I’m Kesha, I love you so much. Can I give you a hug?”

Seinfeld: "No, thanks."

Kesha: "Please?"

S: "No, thanks."

K: "A little one?"

S; "Yeah, no thanks."

Kesha dashed off, hurt, with Jerry returning to the interviewer and admitting: "I don't know who that was."

When he was informed he replied: "Ok...well, I wish her the best!"