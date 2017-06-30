Beyonce and Jay-Z have reportedly revealed the names of their newborn twins - Sir and Rumi.
The information has yet to be confirmed, and the couple have not commented on it.
Yet a website has reported that the celebrity couple have trademarked the name for their new twins, believed to be a son and daughter.
The 35-year-old star, whose 2016 album Lemonade narrowly missed out on a Grammy, announced she was pregnant in February. She posted an image showing her bump on Instagram.
“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. The Carters,” she wrote at the time.
Beyoncé's maternity photoshoot
Beyoncé's maternity photoshoot
-
1/16 Pregnant Beyonce
Beyonce.com
-
2/16 Pregnant Beyonce
Beyonce.com
-
3/16 Pregnant Beyonce
Beyonce.com
-
4/16 Blue Ivy kissing her mother, pregnant Beyonce
Beyonce.com
-
5/16 Pregnant Beyonce
Beyonce.com
-
6/16 Pregnant Beyonce on a car
Beyonce.com
-
7/16 Blue Ivy sitting next to her mother, pregnant Beyonce
Beyonce.com
-
8/16 Pregnant Beyonce underwater
Beyonce.com
-
9/16 Pregnant Beyonce underwater with other women
Beyonce.com
-
10/16 Pregnant Beyonce underwater
Beyonce.com
-
11/16 Pregnant Beyonce with daughter Blue Ivy
Beyonce.com
-
12/16 Pregnant Beyonce
Beyonce.com
-
13/16 Pregnant Beyonce
Beyonce.com
-
14/16 Pregnant Beyonce underwater
Beyonce.com
-
15/16 Pregnant Beyonce underwater
Beyonce.com
-
16/16 Pregnant Beyonce underwater
Beyonce.com
TMZ, the first to report the news, said that the names were revealed in trademark documents filed to the United States Patent and Trademark Office on Monday. Rumi is celebrated as the name of a Persian poet, born in 1207.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s company has filed papers to trademark the names for everything from fragrances and cosmetics to baby gear, tote bags and water bottles, TMZ said. Jay-Z's real name is Shawn Carter.
Reports said that Beyonce gave birth to the twins two weeks ago at University of California Medical Centre in Los Angeles and mother and children spent at the hospital for an undisclosed medical concern.Reuse content