Former teenage heartthrob David Cassidy has revealed he is battling dementia.

The actor and singer, 66, told People he had been in “denial” but he has now accepted his condition.

Cassidy, who starred as Keith Partridge in 1970s TV series The Partridge Family, said “part of me always knew this was coming”, as the disease ran in his family.

He said as his mother and grandfather both suffered: “I feared I would end up that way”.

Six ways to help reduce the risk of dementia







6 show all Six ways to help reduce the risk of dementia









1/6 Moderate, regular exercise Last year, a study found that walking briskly for 30 to 40 minutes a day, three times a week, was all it took to “re-grow” structures of the brain linked with cognitive decline in later life. Researchers have also said statins, designed to help those with heart conditions, may play an additional role in protecting the brain from dementia. Getty Images

2/6 Quit smoking A review of studies relating smoking and dementia found that (when you remove studies funded by the tobacco industry) smokers have a significantly greater risk of dementia. Getty

3/6 Protect your head A variety of observational studies have shown that professional boxers and war veterans are at greater risk of dementia due to repeated concussion and traumatic head injuries. Rex

4/6 Puzzles and crosswords In 2010, studies suggested people who do puzzles and crosswords may stave off dementia for longer. However, the same study also found they may experience a more rapid decline once the disease sets in. Crosswords and Puzzles from The Independent can be solved here Getty Images

5/6 A healthy lifestyle Dr Laura Phillips of Alzheimer’s Research UK says a healthy lifestyle is best for preventing dementia: “Eating a balanced, healthy diet, exercising regularly, not smoking, and keeping blood pressure and weight in check.” Getty

6/6 A Mediterranean diet Research has suggested that a Mediterranean diet – rich in fish, fresh fruit and vegetables, whole grains, nuts and seeds – may reduce the risks of dementia. However NHS Choices has rpeviously warned some of the media coverage of this diet may overstate its benefits. Rex

Cassidy, who has had a tumultuous few years, recently sparked speculation he was struggling to remember lyrics at one of his gigs.

The star, who enjoyed hits in the 1970s like "How Can I Be Sure", said he had decided to stop touring, adding: “I want to focus on what I am... I want to love. I want to enjoy life.”

In 2014 a judge sentenced Cassidy, who divorced his third wife last year and was recently declared bankrupt, to three months in rehab and five years' probation for drink-driving.