Brent Cobb unveils video for 'Shine On Rainy Day' - premiere

Georgia native Brent Cobb has announced the release of his new single 'Shine On Rainy Day' - we're premiering a gorgeous session video for the track here on The Independent.
'Shine On Rainy Day' is taken from Cobb's debut album of the same name due for release later this year - an album he spent a decade trying to make, with the help of his cousin/producer Dave Cobb [Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, Jason Isbell].
Watch the video below:
Q&A with Brent Cobb:
What are you listening to at the moment?
I'm a little late to the party but at the moment with Middle Brother. Also, last night I just watched for the first time Willie Nelson's 1974 Austin City Limits show. It was the pilot. Damn what a band. I'll be on that for a while.
What are your plans for 2017?
A lot of touring. 2017 will be possibly the best year professionally I've ever had.
First gig, best gig?
First gig I ever played was with the first band I was in, Blind Ambition. I was 12. We played three songs at a relay 4 life at the board of education in Ellaville, Ga on a riser with green artificial turf thrown over it.
We started with a fake out half verse of “I want it that way” by The Backstreet Boys into “back in black” by AC/DC and ended with one of the first songs I ever wrote called “Alone”. It may have been the best gig I ever played.
Brent Cobb's album Shine On Rainy Day is due out on 24 March via Atlantic. He tours the UK in January on the following dates:
Thursday 26 January – The Slaughtered Lamb, London
Friday 27 January – Castle Hotel , Manchester
Sunday 29 January – O2 ABC, Glasgow
