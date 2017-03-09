Deadwall share new song 'Heartlands' - premiere

Leeds-based indie band Deadwall have shared their new single 'Heartlands' and you can check out the premiere here on The Independent.

It's arguably the most determined song they've put out, with driving rhythms and that wonderful, catchy melody.

The band are releasing their second album The Zero Cliff on 24 March via Hatch Records - and the record was inspired by four books: ‘God is Not Great’ by Christopher Hitchens, ‘This Changes Everything’ by Naomi Klein, ‘The Cloudspotter’s Guide’ by Gavin Pretor-Pinney and ‘We’ by Yevgeny Zamyatin.

Check out 'Heartlands' below:

Q&A with Deadwall

What are you listening to?

Thomas: The new Cowtown record is on repeat. I just love this band, they bring me out in pink, sparkly heart emojis! I'm also going through a little alt-country phase, so the new Okkervil River, Wilco and Courtney Marie Andrews

Chris: Virginia Wing – Forward Constant Motion: Every time I listen to this I find a new section or sound to get obsessed about. The writing’s strong and the vibe is unique. Love it.

Various Impulse! Records: Mostly Alice Coltrane, all of Pharoah Sanders’ work on that label and John Coltrane’s later period stuff. It’s calming chaos full of ideas to get lost in.

Tangerine Dream – Sorcerer: I’m writing a film score at the moment from around a similar period, so you might as well listen to / borrow from the best.

Dominic: Talk Talk - The Colour of Spring, Spirit of Eden and Laughing Stock… kinda love Colour of Spring because it's still poppy.

The Go Betweens - 16 Lovers Lane… features one of my favourite songs 'Streets of Your Town' Best band to come out of Australia.

Tom: Homeshake - I discovered like many people through Mac Demarco, although the similarities end with them being former bandmates. Latest album is full of minimal synth bangers.

Went to a gig at Wharf Chambers on a whim on Valentine's Day and luckily saw Omni - haven't stopped listening to them since. Pop songs with angular guitar wedged in..... very enjoyable.

What are your plans for 2017?

We like to play as often as we can, maybe we're a little old fashioned in that way, so a couple of festivals and a tour would be ideal. We've already started on the next record, and we each have side projects on the go, so some of that may be released too.

First gig, best gig?

The first Deadwall show was in Bradford at a gamer tournament, with kids playing Mortal Kombat. It was pretty cool.

We've been really lucky with gigs, every time we play the Trades in Hebden Bridge it feels like our best show, and supporting Camera Obscura there was a genuine privilege. That's our favourite venue, run by brilliant people.

The biggest we've had was probably Cambridge Junction with The Wedding Present, we got a glimpse of how the other half live and the staff there were really welcoming.

The Zero Cliff, the second album from Deadwall, is out on 24 March