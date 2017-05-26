Luca D'Alberto reveals video for 'Yellow Moon' - premiere

On this beautiful, sun-soaked day it's only fitting that we give you something equally beautiful to soundtrack it.

Italian composer Luca D'Alberto has released the video for his tune 'Yellow Moon' from his album Endless, which was produced by Nils Frahm collaborator Maryn Heyne.

We're premiering it today - give it a watch below:

Q&A with Luca D'Alberto

What are you listening to at the moment?

I love Arvo Pärt's music. For me it's the perfect mix of emotion, instinct and construction. However, at the moment when I'm listening to music I'm always waiting for a certain something, and when this something isn't there, I go and compose the music I'd like to listen to.

What are your plans for the rest of 2017?

The rest of 2017 is going to be busy. I will be working on many different project in the coming months: I'm composing and producing film scores and music for various advertising projects – which I'd love to speak about but am not allowed to – and also for art projects like Saskia Boddeke's and Peter Greenaway's installation “L'Apocalisse”, which will be shown in July on the “Festival dei Due Mondi” in Spoleto with my Official Soundtrack.

At the moment, I'm also working on my new live show for my Endless Album Tour in the fall. And then I'll be back in the studio soon to work on new recording projects and collaborations.

What was the first gig you ever played and what’s been the best so far?

I think my first gig was at the age of 7, when I played for my family before going on stage for my first little public concert. It was so emotional for me because I had to be ready to be watched closely by so may eyes in every moment, regardless if I wanted to or not.

The ones I've enjoyed the most were my two recent shows in Berlin in January, which were both sold out. It was amazing to share my own music, my album “Endless”, for the first time live. I shared myself with the audience, not only with playing my music but also speaking with the audience, trying to show them the man behind the music. For me this is important because music has to be a necessity, an honest way of expression.

It was was a great and amusing experience, because the way I express myself in words is so different from the way I speak with my music. I've always liked the antithesis, if you are sincerely this way.