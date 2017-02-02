MALKA reveals video for 'Breakout' - premiere

Scottish singer MALKA is premiering her video for 'Breakout' on The Independent.

Former 6 Day Riot frontwoman Tamara Schlesinger released her debut MALKA album in 2015 to praise from critics - this latest song is taken from her upcoming second record.

Check out the video for 'Breakout' below:

Q&A with MALKA

What are the main themes that influence ‘Breakout’ and its video?

The track is about overcoming adversity. When writing the song, I was imagining what it must feel like for someone to escape a horrendous situation, whether personal or political and to finally feel free.

It has been impossible to sit back and watch the state of the current political climate and to not feel moved to write about it - even if it is hidden inside a 3 minute pop song.

The video itself was very much a collaborative project with my longtime team. We wanted to capture a flavour of how I am as a live performer with movement and dance.

What are you listening to at the moment?

When I am writing my own music I tend to have my head in the sand and I don't really listen to much else. But I am really enjoying Christine and the Queens at the moment.

What are your plans for 2017?

I am finishing the final tracks for my new album right now, with my friend and co-producer Jay Glover, which will be released towards the end of summer. I have already confirmed a few festivals and I will be touring the album at the end of the year too.

What was the first gig you played and what’s been the best so far?

My first ever gig was to about 10 people at The Dublin Castle in London and my best: probably supporting Belle and Sebastian at The Barrowlands back home in Glasgow with my family watching in the crowd.