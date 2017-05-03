New music to listen to this week: Hak Baker

Hak Baker was a member of the grime collective B.O.M.B Squad before he picked up the guitar and started writing his own music.

He dropped his first track 'Conundrum' - a stripped-back tribute to the East End - last year: I absolutely love this guy's voice - it's got this disarmingly honest quality to it.

We're premiering his debut single '7AM' check it out below:

What are you listening to at the moment?

At the moment I am listening to a lot of Damien Marley. I enjoy his wordplay and the mood that he creates in his music. It feels like you're there in the room when you’re listening to him. Creating that intimacy is important to me and I try to do the same with my own music.

What was the first gig you ever played and what’s been the best so far?

The first gig I ever played was in support of an artist called Kai Jones. She is a great up-and-coming artist, so look out for her. I remember it clearly. Nervous wasn’t the word, but I cracked on with it. I have a very supportive group of mates, so everyone came out to support.

The best gig I’ve ever done is likely to be my headline show on May 19th but, before then, it was probably the launch night for a dating app called TIM [laughs]. I felt confident and didn’t have to get too drunk to deal with any anxieties or fears. It was an intimate crowd and I enjoyed the connection we made.

What are your plans for 2017?

My plans for 2017 are to release my debut single 7am accompanied by a video shot for it. I will be performing at 93 Feet East in East London on May 19th to celebrate the release of 7AM. You can also catch me at Birthdays in Dalston on July 15th. Aside from shows, I'm still immersed in creating new music. I write songs about my life, which can be pretty hectic at times, but I have constant inspiration for writing.