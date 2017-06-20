NoMBe reveals video for 'Do Whatchu Want To Me' - premiere

NoMBe is continuing on from his acclaimed debut album They Might've Even Loved Me with a video for his song 'Do Whatchu Want To Me', a bonafide summer jam that we're premiering here on The Independent.

The Berlin-born, LA-based artist born Noah McBeth says of the song: "I wrote [it] as an open love letter from a surfer to a wave. I tried imagining the water as personified flesh as if it were writing from one lover to another.

"I tried to capture the love and dedication real surfers have for the ocean, the rush and their art form as a whole."

And following on with the perspective theme of his album, the director, producer and cast of his video - filmed on location in Hawaii - are all women.

Check it out (above).

Q&A with NoBMe





What are you listening to at the moment?

It really varies...My obsession with Tame Impala lead to me discovering Unknown Mortal Orchestra, which is probably my favorite band of recent. I also got into Electric Guest a lot and always listen to a healthy amount of Brazilian Funk, Bossa Nova and stuff...

This week I've been getting back into a lot of soulful up and comers like Daniel Caesar, Nick Hakim, Gabriel Garzon-Montano, Kadhja Bonet, but also Ravyn Lenae. I listen to Led Zeppelin when I clean, The Clash to the B Boys, NxWorries or Vic Mensa in the car. I'm all over lol

What are your plans for 2017

write write write and play play play :)

What was the first gig you ever played and what's been the best so far

I think the first gig I played as NoMBe was at the Bootleg Theater in Silverlake to about 15-20 people. Somehow I recognized John C. Reilly in the crowd, very random, but it was a fun show.

My favorite show, though, was actually a few weeks ago in Mexico at Bravo Festival. It was the first time a played to a crowd of such a size, about 3000 Mexican kids who all knew the lyrics....It was simply amazing and I can't wait to be back!