BBC Radio presenter Abbie McCarthy chooses the best new music out this week:

Dua Lipa - Lost In Your Light

Dua Lipa has teamed up with R & B star Miguel to deliver a funky, disco-inspired pop banger.

'Lost In Your Light' is taken from Dua Lipa's self-titled debut album, set to be released on 2nd June.

Paramore - Hard Times

My inner 14 year old self is pining for old Paramore and their former emo rock attitude but this was soon forgotten when I first pushed play on this 80s influenced anthem.

Evolution in sound is always a strong thing for a band and Paramore are ready to start a new chapter (with original drummer Zac Farro back in the fold) and are set to reach even greater heights.

​London Grammar - Oh Woman Oh Man

London Grammar have unleashed another gloriously cinematic cut from their long awaited second album 'Truth Is A Beautiful Thing'.

It's more upbeat than what we've heard from the record so far, with Hannah's haunting vocals beautifully gliding over delicate percussion and piano chords.

The Pale White - Turn It Around

The exciting Newcastle trio are back with yet another excellent new single - 'Turn It Around' is packed full of gritty guitars and bluesy vocals and at this rate they seem set to be everyone's new favourite band.

Kidepo - Ramada

'Ramada' is beautifully ethereal, electronic R&B.

There are touches of Moses Sumney and Anohni in his sound but his poignant & personal storytelling mean he's totally in his own lane too - this song is all about homelessness and him finding his place between London, Uganda and Philadelphia.

His debut EP 'Reunion' comes out later this month on Good Years, the label that has previously brought us the likes of Lil Silva, BANKS and Francis & The Lights.

Sigrid - Plot Twist

Norwegian future superstar Sigrid made quite an entrance with her debut smash 'Don't Kill My Vibe' and she's returned with another infectious pop gem.

Press play below and I bet you'll be singing "shots fired" by the end...

Abbie McCarthy is a presenter for BBC Introducing/BBC Radio 1 - find her on Twitter @AbbieAbbiemac