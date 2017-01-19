Paul Weller sings on Stone Foundation song 'Your Balloon Is Rising'

Stone Foundation have released a gorgeous session video for 'Your Balloon Is Rising' featuring the one and only Paul Weller, following the announcement of their new album Street Rituals.

Weller produced the album, which features 10 brand new tracks, and joined the band for sessions where he added piano, guitar and vocals.

Watch our premiere of the video below:

Stone Foundation were formed by Neil Sheasby and Neil Jones, and are influenced by legends of American soul whilst also maintaining a distinctly British sound.

Paul Weller told The Independent: "Neil wanted me to sing on 'Balloon', which I’m awfully glad he asked me to, because it’s a great song.

"When he sent me the demo I didn’t know what he had in mind for it but I thought the song was great. Balloon’s just a beautiful track with the brass and the strings - just a great song, lovely message as well to it. I was very very pleased to sing on that and privileged."

Stone Foundation tour the following dates:

Friday 31 March - London, Royal Albert Hall (Supporting Paul Weller)

Thursday 27 April - Bristol, The Fleece

Friday 28 April - Manchester, The Ruby Lounge

Saturday 29 April - Norwich, Norwich Arts Centre

Friday 5 May - Coventry, The Empire

Sat 06 May - Brighton, Concorde 2

Fri 12 May - Leeds, The Wardrobe

Sat 13 May - London, Islington Assembly Hall

Thu 18 May - Newcastle, The Cluny

Fri 19 May - Edinburgh, Voodoo Rooms

Street Rituals, the new album from Stone Foundation, is out on 31 March via 100% Records - pre-order here