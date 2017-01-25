To Kill A King reveal 'The Problem of Evil' video starring Poldark actress Ruby Bentall - premiere

British rock band To Kill A King have revealed their video for 'The Problem of Evil' starring Poldark and Larkrise to Candleford actress Ruby Bentall.

The single is the first new music from the band since their self-titled album in 2015.

Watch our premiere of the video below:

Frontman Ralph Pellymounter told The Independent: "I see the song as a bit of a character piece, the lyrics can be read like a short story so it made sense to us for the video to be almost a bit like a monologue being delivered to the camera.

"I think our friend Ruby gives a wonderful performance and we must say a massive thank you to her and the lads at RiseMedia, they worked so hard to get this shot on the shortest day of the year while myself and Taffel just played at making a bonfire."

Bentall said: "I have never done a music video before and when Ralph sent me the song, I thought it was so brilliant, and was really happy to get involved. He's a family friend and I love the way he is so supportive of my sister [singer Edith Bentall of FOURS].

"Filming was great, a lot of me wandering around attempting to look moody and soulful."

Directors RiseMedia added: "We love working with To Kill A King, their music creates a great atmosphere for film and having Ruby on board really helped bring the concept to life. Despite being cursed with classic British weather... the day went really smoothly and we're quite pleased with the final video."