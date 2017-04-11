Tom Misch shares behind-the-scenes video for '5 Day Mischon' sessions - premiere

The obscenely talented Tom Misch has unveiled an impressive new project '5 Day Mischon' which is streaming now.

Recorded over five consecutive days in his bedroom, the project saw Misch collaborate with a bunch of other talented young artists in the series of impromptu sessions.

He explains: "I'm working hard on my album but there will be a little wait so in the meantime I wanted to go back to my roots and create new songs and release them as quickly as possible, working with a few collaborators and musicians I really rate and just seeing what happens over the course of 5 days. Big love to everyone involved in the project and my mum Carol Misch for the artwork."

As well as the sessions themselves, Misch recorded a video where fans can get a 'behind-the-scenes' type look at how they were put together.

We're premiering that video here on The Independent, check it out below:

Q&A with Tom Misch

What are you listening to at the moment?

I'm always listening to a mixture of genres but at the moment I’m going through a bit of disco obsession.. artists like Evelyn King, Gene Chandler, Michael Jackson etc… I love the production on those records.

I'm also digging this pianist/beatmaker, Kiefer from LA who i discovered through soundcloud. He’s heavily influenced by madlib, J Dilla, but also a wealth of jazz musicians and you can hear it in his crazy chords.

What are your plans for 2017

I'm playing some live shows and DJ sets but mostly just working on my debut album.. I wanna spend some more time experimenting with live instrumentation mixed in with sonically more produced sounds. So I want my album to sit somewhere between Beat Tape 2 and a fully live recorded album.

What was the first gig you ever played and what's been the best so far?

First gig I ever played was with a singer called Carmody and I was playing guitar for her in a small cafe called Hopscotch in south east London.

It's hard to pick my best show so far but I think my favourite might be playing at the Cape Town Jazz festival last week… The crowd were incredibly attentive and showed a lot of love for my music.

Tom Misch plays a headline show at Somerset House on 14 July as part of the Summer Series. His 5 Day Mischon is available to stream now.