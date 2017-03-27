  1. Culture
  2. Music

Fetty Wap rival accused of robbing rapper arrested for aggravated assault

The 25-year-old rapper was not hurt in the incident

Click to follow
The Independent Culture
chain.jpg
Mr Thomas denied that he had stolen Fetty Wap's chain Instagram

A hip-hop promoter and rival of Fetty Wap has been arrested over a shooting involving the New Jersey rapper that left three people injured.

Police said Raheem Thomas had been detained and charged with assault and several weapons charges, following a shooting in Fetty Wap's home town of Patterson.

It is not clear what led to the altercation that resulted in the shooting inside a 24-hour deli and convenience store in Patterson, at around 5am on Sunday. The Associated Press said earlier this year, Mr Thomas, CEO and owner of Muscle Team Entertainment, had posted a video on YouTube that was said to be disrespectful of Fetty Wap. 

 

Paterson, New Jersey police have made an arrest in connection with Fetty Wap's robbery and the subsequent shooting that left three men wounded on Sunday, March 26. According to TMZ, Raheem Thomas a.k.a. Fuzz, was taken into custody Monday, March 27. He had posted a photo wearing Fetty's stolen 1738 chain on his Instagram account, although he denied being the one who took it. In addition to the chain, Fetty was also robbed of cash. Thomas, the CEO of Muscle Team Entertainment, and the "Trap Queen" rapper have a "deep rooted" beef. Fetty, born born Willie Maxwell II, had allegedly been warned by Thomas to stay out of Paterson, even though it's his hometown. In January, Muscle Team Fuzz released a Fetty Wap diss video titled "Got Em" Remix. So far, Thomas is facing gun charges, but not robbery. #williemaxwell1738 #williemaxwellii #williemaxwell #monty #remyboyz1738 #monty1738 #fettywaprobbedinpaterson #fettywaychainedsnatched #fettywaprobbed #fettywap #muscleteamentertainment #muscleteamfuzz #raheemthomas #raheemfuzzthomas #fettywapvsfuzz #fettywapvsmuscleteam

A post shared by Chase Guap aka ChasinDatPaper (@paperchaserdotcom) on

Reports said Mr Thomas posted a picture of himself wearing Fetty Wap's stolen “1738” chain and it may be been this that led to the dispute, according to reports. 

Though Mr Thomas is a longtime rival of Fetty Wap, he denied that he had taken the chain.

https://twitter.com/fettywap/status/846176205384638464

“Just to set the record straight, I personally didn’t take Fetty Wap’s chain,” he wrote on Instagram. 

Read more

Police said three people were injured in the incident and were taken to hospital. The rapper, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, was unhurt,

Paterson deputy police chief Troy Oswald said the hip-hop star and his friends were not suspects in the shooting or a robbery that happened during the incident.

Comments