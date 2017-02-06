Kanye West deleted a number of tweets about his meeting with Donald Trump late last year.

West met with then President-elect Trump amid significant criticism for the photo op and an earlier admission that he would have likely voted for the polarising businessman.

TMZ reported that West has been unhappy with Mr Trump's first two weeks in office. In particular, he is displeased with the President's executive order to temporarily ban immigration and travel from seven majority Muslim countries.

In their December meeting, West said that the two discussed "multicultural" issues in a series of tweets released after the visit.

Kanye West meets with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower

"I wanted to meet with Trump today to discuss multicultural issues," he wrote in the now-deleted tweets. "These issues included bullying, supporting teachers, modernising curriculums, and violence in Chicago.



"I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future President if we truly want change."

The rapper stirred controversy before a high profile public meltdown when he voiced support for Mr Trump during a lengthy rant at a November concert.

"I said something that was kind of politically correct," he told San Jose, California, concert-goers. "I told y'all I didn't vote, right?

"What I didn't tell you ... If I were to have voted, I would have voted for Trump."

West was hospitalised following the rant, suffering from exhaustion. He was released after a week.

West has voiced interest in running for president in 2020, first during an extended monologue at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2015, then again at a concert in November.

But as West is a cult of personality who often speaks off the cuff, it remains unclear whether he actually intends to run for office in the future.

Early speculation about West's meeting with Trump focused on a possible position within the administration for the Chicago rapper, but such rumours never came to fruition.