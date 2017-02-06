Kanye West deleted a number of tweets about his meeting with Donald Trump late last year.
West met with then President-elect Trump amid significant criticism for the photo op and an earlier admission that he would have likely voted for the polarising businessman.
TMZ reported that West has been unhappy with Mr Trump's first two weeks in office. In particular, he is displeased with the President's executive order to temporarily ban immigration and travel from seven majority Muslim countries.
The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued
The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued
-
1/10 Trump and abortion
Protesters flood Independence Avenue during the Women's March
Getty
-
2/10 Trump and abortion
US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House
Getty Images
-
3/10 Trump and 'Obamacare'
Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. The Republican-led US Senate has launched their much-anticipated effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act by passing a budget blueprint which would allow them to begin rolling back the health care reforms
Getty Images
-
4/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline
Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation
Getty Images
-
5/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline
US actress and political activist Jane Fonda attends a rally with opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York
Getty Images
-
6/10 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership
Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC
Getty
-
7/10 Trump and the Mexico wall
People protest against US President Donald Trump's inauguration next to a fake wall with a Mexican national flag and a dummy representing him in Mexico City
Getty Images
-
8/10 Trump and the media
White House spokesman Sean Spicer arrives to speak at the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington DC
Getty Images
-
9/10 Trump and the media
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing
Getty Images
-
10/10 Trump and the Mexico wall
A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border
Getty Images
In their December meeting, West said that the two discussed "multicultural" issues in a series of tweets released after the visit.
"I wanted to meet with Trump today to discuss multicultural issues," he wrote in the now-deleted tweets. "These issues included bullying, supporting teachers, modernising curriculums, and violence in Chicago.
"I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future President if we truly want change."
The rapper stirred controversy before a high profile public meltdown when he voiced support for Mr Trump during a lengthy rant at a November concert.
"I said something that was kind of politically correct," he told San Jose, California, concert-goers. "I told y'all I didn't vote, right?
"What I didn't tell you ... If I were to have voted, I would have voted for Trump."
West was hospitalised following the rant, suffering from exhaustion. He was released after a week.
West has voiced interest in running for president in 2020, first during an extended monologue at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2015, then again at a concert in November.
But as West is a cult of personality who often speaks off the cuff, it remains unclear whether he actually intends to run for office in the future.
Early speculation about West's meeting with Trump focused on a possible position within the administration for the Chicago rapper, but such rumours never came to fruition.
- More about:
- Donald Trump
- Kanye West