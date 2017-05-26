Ariana Grande has penned a heartfelt letter to her fans urging bravery and compassion just days after the tragic attack in Manchester that left 22 people dead and scores more injured.

In the letter, Grande painted a picture of her fans as a resilient network of diverse people with diametrically opposed values to those of the type of individual who would strap a bomb to their chests and attack an innocent crowd.

Music, she wrote, is a great unifying force in the world, and terrorist attacks and hate shouldn't stop the joy that it brings to people.

Grande's letter follows just days after a suicide bomber posted up outside of a concert of hers in Manchester. The concert had just ended, and the blast occurred in an area where parents were waiting for their children to exit the arena. Grande's crowd is known to skew younger, and is particularly attractive to young women.

Read the whole text of her letter below.

My heart, prayers and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester Attack and their loved ones.

There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better.

However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way.

The only thing we can do now is choose how we let this affect us and how we live our lives from here on out.

I have been thinking of my fans, and of you all, non stop over the past week. The way you have handled all of this has been more inspiring and made me more proud than you’ll ever know.

The compassion, kindness, love, strength and oneness that you’ve shown one another this past week is the exact opposite of the heinous intentions it must take to pull off something as evil as what happened Monday.

YOU are the opposite.

I am sorry for the pain and fear that you must be feeling and for the trauma that you, too, must be experiencing.

We will never be able to understand why events like this take place because it is not in our nature, which is why we shouldn’t recoil.

We will not quit or operate in fear.

We won’t let this divide us.

We won’t let hate win.

I don’t want to go the rest of the year without being able to see and hold and uplift my fans, the same way they continue to uplift me.

Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before.

I’ll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families. I want to than my fellow musicians and friends for reaching out to be a part of our expression of love for Manchester. I will have details to share with you as soon as everything is confirmed.

From the day we started putting the Dangerous Woman Tour together, I said that this show, more than anything else, was intended to be a safe space for my fans. A place for them to escape, to celebrate, to heal, to feel safe and to be themselves. To meet their friends they’ve made online. To express themselves.

This will not change that.

When you look into the audience at my shows, you see a beautiful, diverse, pure, happy crowd.

Thousands of people, incredibly different, all there for the same reason, music.

Music is something that everyone on Earth can share.

Music is meant to heal us, to bring us together, to make us happy.

So that is what it will continue to do for us. We will continue in honor of the ones we lost, their loved ones, my fans and all affected by this tragedy. They will be on my mind and in my heart everyday and I will think of them with everything I do for the rest of my life.

Ari