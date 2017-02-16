It might be news to you that Sir Mick Jagger wrote a 75,000-word memoir but it is also news to the rock star. The Rolling Stones frontman reportedly cannot remember writing his own autobiography.

A publisher has revealed three years ago he was handed the secret memoirs which were written by Sir Mick in the early 1980s.

John Blake, the publisher, has now released some choice anecdotes from the autobiography which has never been published and lives in a secret hiding place. The tales include the singer apparently buying the historic Stargroves houses and estate in Hampshire while high on LSD and having a near-death horse riding experience because he attempted "the life of a horse-riding country squire” without having ever set foot on a horse.

“He leapt on to a stallion, whereupon it reared and roared off ‘like a Ferrari’,” Mr Blake writes in The Spectator. “Summoning his wits and some half- remembered horse facts, he gave the stallion a thump on the forehead right between the eyes and slowed it down.”

Mr Blake said the musician was initially keen for the autobiography to be published with a foreword explicitly explaining that he had written it “long ago and far away”, in other words, "Mick could not remember any manuscript", but it got pushed further and further back as life got in the way. According to the publisher, Sir Mick later decided he no longer wanted it published.

The Rolling Stones through the years







28 show all The Rolling Stones through the years





















































1/28 The Rolling Stones through the years The Rolling Stones pictured in Crossfire Hurricane

2/28 The Rolling Stones through the years The Rolling Stones in the early days Getty Images

3/28 The Rolling Stones through the years The Rolling Stones in 1964 Getty Images

4/28 The Rolling Stones through the years The Rolling Stones performing in concert in 1964 Rex Features

5/28 The Rolling Stones through the years Guitarist Mick Taylor, 62, joined the Rolling Stones (second left) when he was 20 Rex Features

6/28 The Rolling Stones through the years The legendary 'glimmer twins' Keith and Mick in 1961. Getty Images

7/28 The Rolling Stones through the years The Rolling Stones, Baker Street, London, 1963 TERRY O'NEILL

8/28 The Rolling Stones through the years Charlie Watts of The Rolling Stones signing an autograph for a young fan, at Dublin Airport, during the band's second Irish tour of 1965. Irish Photo Archive/ PA/ irishphotoarchive.ie

9/28 The Rolling Stones through the years Brian Jones of The Rolling Stones exiting the airport bus at Dublin Airport before their concert at the Adelphi Theatre during the band's second Irish tour of 1965. Irish Photo Archive/ PA/ irishphotoarchive.ie

10/28 The Rolling Stones through the years The Rolling Stones receiving awards at the NME Poll Winners Concert at Wembley, London, in 1965. Getty Images

11/28 The Rolling Stones through the years The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger in 1967 Rowan Bulmer

12/28 The Rolling Stones through the years Rock of ages: The Rolling Stones in Hyde Park in 1969 REX FEATURES

13/28 The Rolling Stones through the years Jagger on stage with the Rolling Stones in 1978

14/28 The Rolling Stones through the years Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones sits in the stands of JFK Stadium in Philadelphia in afternoon on Wednesday, August 26, 1981, where he is scheduled to hold a concert on September 25 to kickoff his 1981 American tour.

15/28 The Rolling Stones through the years Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger performs in front of a crowd of 70,000 at Wembley Stadium in 1982 Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

16/28 The Rolling Stones through the years Jagger performing on stage during the opening night of the bands new tour, 'Voodoo Lounge' in 1995 PA

17/28 The Rolling Stones through the years The Rolling Stones perform on stage at Twickenham Stadium in 2006 in London MJ Kim/Getty Images

18/28 The Rolling Stones through the years Charlie Watts, Keith Richards and Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones perform live at 02 Arena on in 2012

19/28 The Rolling Stones through the years The Rolling Stones performing at the O2 arena, at their 50-year anniversary show in 2012 Getty Images

20/28 The Rolling Stones through the years The Rolling Stones perform live on stage during day two of British Summer Time Hyde Park on July 6, 2013 Getty Images

21/28 The Rolling Stones through the years The Rolling Stones perform at Glastonbury in 2013 Getty

22/28 The Rolling Stones through the years The Rolling Stones at Glastonbury in 2013. Getty Images

23/28 The Rolling Stones through the years 'Rolling Stones 50 & Counting Tour' at The Honda Center on May 15, 2013 in Anaheim, California. Getty Images

24/28 The Rolling Stones through the years The Rolling Stones performing in California in 2013. Getty Images

25/28 The Rolling Stones through the years Keith Richards on stage in 2013. Getty Images

26/28 The Rolling Stones through the years Suits you: Mick Jagger (far right) with his bandmates in 2014. Getty Images

27/28 The Rolling Stones through the years The Rolling Stones at Glastonbury in 2014.

28/28 The Rolling Stones through the years The Rolling Stones at Glasotnbury in 2013. Getty Images

“Apologies to the 10 million people around the world who would love to read this story. After all, as the philosopher, Jagger once said: ‘You can’t always get what you want.’,” Mr Blake said.

The publisher, who thinks the “financial potential” of the memoirs are “almost JK Rowlingesque”, suggested the autobiography provided profound insight into one of Britain’s greatest rockstars.

He described the autobiography as a “perfectly preserved time capsule written when the Stones had produced all their great music but still burnt with the passion and fire of youth and idealism”. Nevertheless, he said it also presented a “quieter, more watchful Mick” than the party animal rockstar stereotype.

Keith Richards, his bandmate, published his autobiography, Life, in 2010. It fast became one of the best-selling rock memoirs of all time.