Adele’s album 25 is the biggest-selling of 2016 so far despite being released last year.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter has racked up 623,000 combined chart sales of physical albums, digital downloads and streaming counts this year alone, according to the Official Charts Company.

25 is the fastest-selling album of all-time and easily took the sales crown in 2015 but to do so the following year is quite a feat, especially as her previous album 21 also makes the 2016 list at number 31.

Justin Bieber’s Purpose ranks second in the list with a combined chart sales total of 413,000, even though that was also released in 2015, while the biggest album released in 2016 so far is David Bowie’s Blackstar, the third biggest record of the year with combined sales of 376,000.

Drake’s chart-topping hit “One Dance”, featuring Wizkid and Kyla, is the biggest selling single of the year so far after spending 15 weeks at number one over the summer.



So far it has combined chart sales of 1.7 million which includes 504,600 downloads and 119 million streams. The club favourite equals Wet Wet Wet’s 1994 stint with “Love Is All Around” and snatches the best-selling title from Lukas Graham for “7 Years”, which is the second best single of the year to date.

Lukas Graham’s track spent five weeks at the top of the charts in February and March and has racked up 1.4 million combined chart sales so far this year.

With additional reporting by Press Association