Annie Lennox shares cold email that sums up being a musician in 2017

Four-time Grammy-winning artist Annie Lennox has shared an email on Facebook from a radio station hoping to discover her and include her in their new music rotation.

"I came across your music on line and really like what I heard!" the unnamed New Music Coordinator writes (sic).

"I find artists who I think have potential and get them in rotation on our station. If you'd like, please send over the MP3 for your latest single. I'll forward it to Glenn our program director here at [redacted] to see if he's interested in putting it in rotation."

I sincerely hope a copy of 'Sweet Dreams' lands on Glenn's desk.

"I think I'm in with a chance??!!!" Lennox sarcastically wrote alongside the email, which goes on to detail a potentially dubious "artist development" deal.

Clearly, it had been sent to her in an automated fashion, the email being one of probably thousands sent to actually up-and-coming artists struggling to get their music heard.