Following a secret performance at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound festival, Arcade Fire has announced their new album, Everything Now.

The band also released the titular track, accompanied by music video, marking their first release under the ‘global media and e-commerce platform’ Everything Now.

The single was produced by Arcade Fire, as well as Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter and Pulp’s Steve Mackey. Fans have already pointed to similarities between the single and ABBA’s ‘Dancing Queen’, mainly thanks to the disco drums and piano chords.

The album touches down 28 July and will be available in multiple physical formats; CD, cassette, and heavyweight black vinyl LP.

Notably, there will be 20 different artwork variants, each bearing the album title in one of 20 different languages, along with a limited exclusive ‘Night’ packaging.

Arcade Fire has also announced six UK dates, including shows in London, Manchester, and Scunthorpe. See below.

7th June SCUNTHORPE, Baths Hall

8th June EDINBURGH, Corn Exchange

10th June ISLE OF WIGHT FESTIVAL

4th July LONDON, York Hall

5th July LONDON, York Hall

6th July MANCHESTER, Castlefield Bowl