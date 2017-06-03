  1. Culture
Arcade Fire announce new album Everything Now and UK tour dates

The band also released the title track along with music video

Following a secret performance at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound festival, Arcade Fire has announced their new album, Everything Now.

The band also released the titular track, accompanied by music video, marking their first release under the ‘global media and e-commerce platform’ Everything Now.

The single was produced by Arcade Fire, as well as Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter and Pulp’s Steve Mackey. Fans have already pointed to similarities between the single and ABBA’s ‘Dancing Queen’, mainly thanks to the disco drums and piano chords. 

 

The album touches down 28 July and will be available in multiple physical formats; CD, cassette, and heavyweight black vinyl LP. 

Notably, there will be 20 different artwork variants, each bearing the album title in one of 20 different languages, along with a limited exclusive ‘Night’ packaging.

Arcade Fire has also announced six UK dates, including shows in London, Manchester, and Scunthorpe. See below. 

7th June           SCUNTHORPE, Baths Hall

8th June           EDINBURGH, Corn Exchange

10th June         ISLE OF WIGHT FESTIVAL

4th July             LONDON, York Hall

5th July             LONDON, York Hall

6th July             MANCHESTER, Castlefield Bowl

