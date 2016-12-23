Sheffield rockers Arctic Monkeys are reuniting to work on a new album.

The news is reported to have been confirmed by frontman Alex Turner after images capturing the quartet together in Sheffield surfaced online.

BBC filmmaker Shamir Masri tweeted a message suggesting they were back in the city with the intention of penning a sixth record - their first since 2013 chart-topper AM.

Alex Turner told me during an interview for @BBCSheffield they are coming back to Sheffield to pen a new album.. it IS happening! https://t.co/ObeO10rNmn — Shamir Masri (@ShamirMasri) December 23, 2016

Rumours surrounding album number six have been rife since the summer with reports claiming they were already back in the studio.

Turner, after performing as part of The Last Shadow Puppets at this year's Glastonbury Festival, remained coy when questioned on the subject, simply stating that there was "no rush."

Arctic Monkeys went on hiatus after a year-long tour with album AM which became their fifth consecutive number one record in 2013.

MY DAD HAS JUST HAD A BEER WITH ALEX TURNER WTF pic.twitter.com/FZ9ozniky8 — james (@httpjames_) December 10, 2016

Turner's Last Shadow Puppet's bandmate Miles Kane recently hinted that they had enough material to make a third record. Their sophomore outing, titled Everything You've Come To Expect, topped the UK albums chart eight years after the release of their debut The Age of the Understatement.

Drummer Matt Helders has also been making the most of the band's break having appeared on Iggy Pop's latest release Post Pop Depression alongside Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme.

Alongside Turner and Helders, Arctic Monkeys is comprised of guitarist Jamie Cook and bassist Nick O'Malley.

Despite there being no current word on release date, news of a sixth record is the perfect Christmas gift for any Arctic Monkeys fan.