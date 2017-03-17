Azealia Banks to take anger management classes after New York nightclub incident

Azealia Banks has consented to take anger management classes after pleading guilty to misdemeanour, assault and attempted assault relating to an incident which took place in 2015.

The rapper was arrested after allegedly punching and "biting the boob" of a nightclub bouncer in New York.

According to reports, Banks accepted a plea deal on the incident this week and will complete a 26-week course of anger management classes, which will see her charges reduced to "disorderly conduct".

Banks' lawyer John Vafa told Pitchfork: "After conferring and working with Ms Banks' New York criminal attorney, we were able to negotiate and accept a plea deal.

"Ms Banks will participate in the ordered courses by the district attorney and the judge for 26 weeks."

As well as the anger management classes, Banks will have to avoid all other conflicts and check in regularly with the judge.

Failure to comply with the terms could result in "up to a year" of jail time, Dazed reported.