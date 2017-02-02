When Beyoncé revealed she was pregnant with twins, the world revelled in the news, her Instagram post breaking a Guinness World Record.

Alongside an image of herself on the set of Edward Scissorhands, the singer wrote to her 92.3 million Instagram followers: "We would like to share our love and happiness.

"We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.”

Beyoncé signed off the message ‘The Carters’, referring to herself, husband Jay Z and their child, Blue Ivy, who is five years old.

Beyoncé's maternity photoshoot







16 show all Beyoncé's maternity photoshoot





























1/16 Pregnant Beyonce Beyonce.com

2/16 Pregnant Beyonce Beyonce.com

3/16 Pregnant Beyonce Beyonce.com

4/16 Blue Ivy kissing her mother, pregnant Beyonce Beyonce.com

5/16 Pregnant Beyonce Beyonce.com

6/16 Pregnant Beyonce on a car Beyonce.com

7/16 Blue Ivy sitting next to her mother, pregnant Beyonce Beyonce.com

8/16 Pregnant Beyonce underwater Beyonce.com

9/16 Pregnant Beyonce underwater with other women Beyonce.com

10/16 Pregnant Beyonce underwater Beyonce.com

11/16 Pregnant Beyonce with daughter Blue Ivy Beyonce.com

12/16 Pregnant Beyonce Beyonce.com

13/16 Pregnant Beyonce Beyonce.com

14/16 Pregnant Beyonce underwater Beyonce.com

15/16 Pregnant Beyonce underwater Beyonce.com

16/16 Pregnant Beyonce underwater Beyonce.com

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

The Lemonade singer has since posted yet more photos from the soon-to-be iconic photo shoot on her official website, some of which feature Blue, others are taken underwater.

Other see Beyoncé bare her body for some stunning imagery. Flick through the pictures in the below gallery.

Earlier this year, Beyoncé broke the Guinness World Record for most Grammy nominations for a female artist.