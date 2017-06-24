'Bridge Over Troubled Water' cover for Grenfell Tower victims hits No.1 in the singles charts

Simon Cowell’s Grenfell Tower charity single has soared to the top of the singles chart just two days after its release.

Fifty of Britain’s biggest musical names contributed to the cover of Simon and Garfunkel’s Bridge Over Troubled Water, which has now been declared the second fastest-selling single of the year, according to the Official Charts Company.

The song is second only to Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You, which notched up 227,000 copies in its first week of release in January. Performed by Artists for Grenfell, the lineup includes Robbie Williams, Liam Payne and Rita Ora.

An emotional opening rap verse by grime star Stormzy was praised by listeners when the track debuted on radio stations on Wednesday morning. It was followed later that evening by a video which includes footage from the aftermath of the fire at the residential tower in west London that has killed at least 79 people.

The cover was recorded over the weekend at Sarm studios, half a mile from Grenfell.

According to the Official Charts Company, a total of 170,000 sales have been recorded across digital and streaming.

The single has also claimed the 10-year record for sales on an opening day with 120,000 units sold.

After six weeks at the top of the singles chart, Despacito – by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber – has now slipped to second.

Glastonbury 2017







27 show all Glastonbury 2017



















































1/27 Dua Lipa performs on the John Peel Stage on day 2 of the Glastonbury Festival 2017 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 23, 2017 Getty Images

2/27 Revellers dance as they listen to Circa Waves perform on the Other Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 23, 2017 Reuters

3/27 Festival goers at Glastonbury Festival Site on June 21, 2017 in Glastonbury, England Getty

4/27 Reuters

5/27 Festivalgoers watching Blossoms on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival, at Worthy Farm in Somerset PA

6/27 EPA

7/27 Actor Johnny Depp poses on a Cadillac before presenting his film ‘The Libertine’, at Cinemageddon at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival Reuters

8/27 Fans cheer as American actor Johnny Depp makes his entrance at Cinemageddon during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, near Pilton, Somerset EPA

9/27 US actor Johnny Depp attends the Cinemageddon event as part of the Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts 2017 at Worthy Farm EPA

10/27 Cineramageddon ushers Daisy Peters (left), from Shepton Mallet, and Tamsin Walton, from Pilton, before an appearance by Johnny Depp for a screening of The Libertine, during the Glastonbury Festival PA

11/27 Festival-goers pose at the Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts 2017 at Worthy Farm on 22 June EPA

12/27 Revellers sleep in front of a food stand at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival on 22 June, 2017 Reuters

13/27 An aerial view of the Glastonbury Festival site at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset on 22 June, 2017 PA

14/27 People gather to watch the sun set as temperatures reach record levels at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Pilton on 21 June, 2017 Getty

15/27 Festival goers enjoy themselves as the gates open at the Glastonbury Festival amid heightened security at Worthy Farm in Pilton Getty

16/27 A festival goer arrives at Glastonbury Festival Site on 21 June in Glastonbury, England Getty

17/27 Getty

18/27 Getty

19/27 Getty

20/27 Revellers sing and dance by the Stone Circle at Worthy Farm in Somerset Reuters

21/27 Festival founder Michael Eavis arrives to attend a screening of film maker Julian Temple's Glastonbury documentary Getty

22/27 People attend a screening of film maker Julian Temple's Glastonbury documentary being shown at the new night time area Cinemaggedon on June 21, 2017 Getty

23/27 Getty

24/27 Getty

25/27 The sun sets at the Glastonbury Festival 2017 at Worthy Farm in Pilton on 21 June, 2017 Getty

26/27 Fireworks illuminate the night sky at the end of the first day at the Glastonbury Festival on 21 June Getty

27/27 Reuters

DJ Khaled and Rihanna’s new single, Wild Thoughts, has entered the singles chart in third position.

Rock duo Royal Blood, who will perform on Friday on the main Pyramid stage at Glastonbury festival, have claimed the top position on the album charts with How Did We Get So Dark, their sophomore effort.

“Wow. Just wow … can we just say, thank you so much,” they told the Official Charts Company.

Sheeran’s Divide has retained its unflinching grip on a position in the top five album spots, sitting in second position.

New Zealand singer Lorde is a new entry on the albums chart in fifth position with her second album, Melodrama, which was released on 16 June.

Press Association