Calvin Harris drops new Taylor Swift diss song 'My Way'

It seems Calvin Harris is following in the footsteps of former girlfriend Taylor Swift by filling his songs with words about his exes.

The DJ has unveiled new song "My Way" and it seems as though he's used it as an opportunity to get a lot of things off his chest.

In the track, Harris - who was in a high-profile relationship with the "Shake It Off" singer for 15 months - repeatedly sings: "You were the one thing in my way,"



Other lyrics include: "Lie awake two faced but in my heart I understand" and "I made my move and it was all about you and now I feel so far removed."

In an interview with GQ, Harris commented on the split, revealing that: "All hell broke loose. It's very difficult when something I consider so personal plays out very publicly."

Following the tumultuous break up, the pair were embroiled in a public row surrounding song "This Is What You Came For" with Swift claiming she co-wrote the song despite Harris' credit.

Harris' fifth studio album is set to be released later on this year.