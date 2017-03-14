Chance the Rapper has spoke about dealing with anxiety and how rap music has become more open to the discussion around mental health.

Speaking in an interview which served as the latest cover feature for Complex magazine, Chance revealed that he had experienced issues with anxiety, but it was something that he was "just getting exposed to".

"It's a big conversation and idea that I'm getting introduced to now," he said.

"For a long time that wasn't a thing that we talked about. I don't remember people talking about it... when I was growing up. I'm starting to get a better understanding of that part of my life."

He admitted that he was "kind of scared of medication" and preferred to "smoke weed and s*** to chill out... now that I've gone through so many different stages in a short period of time, like really just high school through now, I'm not really trying to try no new drugs, even if they're prescribed. I'm chilling."

The Grammy award-winning artist recently announced that he intends to donate $1million to schools in his hometown of Chicago after talks with Illinois governor Bruce Rauner about education funding failed to reach a solution.

The rapper said he was "frustrated and disappointed" by the governor's "vague" answers on how to solve the city's budget problems and said: "Our kids should not be held hostage because of political positions."

Governor Rauner had recently vetoed a bill that would likely have enabled the school district to pay $215m for bills and pension payments.

Chicago school officials are also suing the state because they believe that the funds allocated to the urban school distict is "discriminatory".

Chance's donation will be sourced from proceeds made from ticket sales for his tour, which begins on 24 April in San Diego.

He will also make an additional $10,000 donation for after-school maths and reading classes at Westcott Elementary.