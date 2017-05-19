  1. Culture
Chris Cornell's family dispute inference Soundgarden frontman 'knowingly and intentionally' killed himself

The musician was found dead in his Detroit hotel room Wednesday after performing at a concert

Singer Chris Cornell performs at Vegas Grand Prix-Friday Night Street Party on April 6, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada Bryan Haraway/Las Vegas Grand Prix via Getty Images

The family of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell is disputing "inferences that Chris knowingly and intentionally" killed himself. 

The family said in a statement that without toxicology tests completed, they can't be sure what led to his death, or if any substances were involved. According to lawyer Kirk Pasich, Cornell had a prescription for the anti-anxiety drug Ativan, which he said has various side effects. 

The musician was found dead in his Detroit hotel room Wednesday after performing at a concert. 

Cornell's wife, Vicky Cornell, said in the statement that when she spoke to her husband after the Detroit show, he told her he may have taken "an extra Ativan or two" and was slurring his words. 

The medical examiner in Detroit said Cornell hanged himself. Police told two Detroit newspapers the singer was found with a band around his neck. 

