The internet comes at you fast.
Within two hours of the President of the United States of America tweeting: "Despite the constant negative press covfefe" on Twitter, his still-not-deleted, surrealist declaration has already been set to Smash Mouth's timeless 'All Star' using a mash-up of one of his speeches.
At press time, Trump has yet to explain exactly what covfefe means, whether he passed out mid-tweet or if his phone was finally ripped out of his hand by an aide.
The word is the most talked about thing on Twitter this morning, spawning myriad memes and appearing to sum up an administration struggling to stay afloat.
