The internet comes at you fast.

Within two hours of the President of the United States of America tweeting: "Despite the constant negative press covfefe" on Twitter, his still-not-deleted, surrealist declaration has already been set to Smash Mouth's timeless 'All Star' using a mash-up of one of his speeches.

At press time, Trump has yet to explain exactly what covfefe means, whether he passed out mid-tweet or if his phone was finally ripped out of his hand by an aide.

Despite the constant negative press covfefe — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

The word is the most talked about thing on Twitter this morning, spawning myriad memes and appearing to sum up an administration struggling to stay afloat.