On what would have been David Bowie's 70th birthday, Columbia Records has released the musician's final known songs, recorded during the same period as Blackstar.

The EP No Plan contains three new tracks: 'No Plan', 'Killing a Little Time', and 'When I Met You', alongside Blackstar's single 'Lazarus'. All three songs formed part of the Lazarus musical production, with Bowie's renditions featuring on the cast album; though this is the first time they've become individually available.

No Plan's release also coincided with a new music video of the titular track, directed by Tom Hingston; featuring a row of televisions in the window of Newton Electrical - a nod to Bowie's character in The Man Who Fell to Earth, who features in Lazarus' pseudo-sequel - broadcasting the lyrics to the song to an entranced crowd.

Also released to commemorate both Bowie's birthday and the first anniversary of his death, the BBC 2 documentary David Bowie: The Last Five Years revealed that Blackstar may not have been intended as a farewell to fans, since Bowie only discovered his illness was terminal while filming the music video for 'Lazarus'.

David Bowie: The Last Five Years was directed by Francis Whately, acting as a continuation of his previous 2013 documentary David Bowie: Five Years, which focused on five of the most creatively significant years in the musician's life between the period of 1971 and 1983.

David Bowie died on 10 January, 2016; two days after his 69th birthday and the coinciding release of Blackstar.

No Plan is now available on iTunes.