Donald Trump inauguration celebration concert: 3 Doors Down and Jon Voight recruited

The public event will take place on the same day the president-elect is sworn into office

US President-elect Donald Trump is due to be inaugurated on 19 January and, despite his team playing down reports that performers are refusing to appear, the only artists currently on the bill are the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, America's Got Talent finalist Jackie Evancho and a Bruce Springsteen tribute act.

A tie-in celebration concert is also going ahead and has assembled a packed bill. Named after the Republican's slogan "Make America Great Again!," the 'Welcome Celebration" will take place at Washington DC's Lincoln Memorial on 19 January hosting the likes of band 3 Doors Down, country singer Toby Keith and actor Jon Voight.

The latest celebrity to distance themselves from Trump's inauguration is R&B musician R Kelly following rumours he was to perform.

Other singers who have turned down the opportunity to perform include Charlotte Church and The X Factor UK contestant Rebecca Ferguson who wrote an open letter stating she'd only attend should she be able to perform the historically important song "Strange Fruit." 

Controversy has surrounded the event ever since The Rockettes revealed they were contractually obliged to perform even if they did not wish to. 

Trump's inauguration takes place at the Capitol in Washington, DC. Just last week, Barack Obama held one final party at the White House ahead of his departure from office boasting a list of attendees that would no doubt make the new President very jealous.

