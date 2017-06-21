Ed Miliband attempts death metal scream on Radio 2

Former Labour leader Ed Miliband's guest hosting of Jeremy Vine's BBC Radio 2 show is already going swimmingly.
Ed caught up with Napalm Death frontman Barney Greenway this morning for a discussion piece on "extreme metal".
"I'm now going to take my career into my hands, if it's not already gone down the pan..." Miliband warned, before giving a scream in the style of the grindcore/death metal band a go.
It wasn't the most ferocious vocal bless him, with Greenway critiquing: "No, you need more throat."
"Seems unlikely I will get death metal record deal..." Miliband later commented on Twitter alongside a cry emoji.
Next week, former Conservatives leader Iain Duncan Smith will front the show in Vine's absence, hopefully attempting a pig squeal.
