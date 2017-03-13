Ed Sheeran has announced tickets for an additional show at the O2 Arena as part of the venues 10th anniversary celebrations.

The singer-songwriter, who is currently enjoying a phenomenal domination of both the UK and global charts with his new album, revealed the news on his personal Twitter accounts.

Fans who missed out on tickets for his upcoming tour will get another chance to see him perform live at the O2.

Sheeran joins alt-J, Celine Dion and Jamiroquai, who have already been announced as part of a series of gigs for the 10th birthday celebrations.

He said: "I am really excited to be joining the celebrations for The O2's 10th Birthday. The O2 is such an iconic venue and has played host to some of my biggest inspirations.

"It's always a privilege to play there and taking part in the 10th Birthday celebrations makes it even more special!"

Sheeran's third album ÷ [Divide] is the fastest-selling by a male artist in history, and the third fastest-selling since records began.

Sheeran himself has said that he wondered if “there's some weird thing that Spotify and Apple Music are going to have to change now with streaming”.

"I never expected to have nine songs in the top 10 ever in my life,” he told Radio 1's Official Chart show. “I don't know if something has gone wrong, but I'm definitely very happy about it.

Got sweaty palms already? Check out our handy tips for dealing with the demand:

1) Make sure you are ready and waiting with the web page up at least five minutes before 9am.

2) Do not let your computer, phone or whatever device holds the key to your happiness run out of battery.

3) Register your details with the website you are booking from in advance, if you can, but don’t panic if you haven’t left enough time as your tickets will be held while you fill out your information

4) Check how many tickets you are allowed to buy in one purchase. If you try to buy more than the limited number, your booking may be cancelled without notice, meaning no-one gets to go.

5) Get your friends to try too, but stay in contact in case you all succeed and end up with a bunch of tickets you didn’t want. If you do need to sell any on, do so at face value. No-one likes a tout.

6) Be patient and avoid refreshing or switching between browsers. Stick with one tab and have some faith! Be prepared to wait for an hour to get tickets