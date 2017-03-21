Father John Misty says Harry Styles' debut album is 'f***ing insane'

One of the nicer things to happen over the weekend was Father John Misty's glorious return to Twitter.

Returning for an extensive fan Q&A after abandoning social media last year, he revealed thoughts on a number of different subjects including album releases by fellow artists, SNL, being famous and Twitter itself.

Perhaps one of the most surprising responses was to a fan who asked who his favourite member of One Direction was, where he replied: "Harry's new album is F***ING INSANE."

@ayalameman harry's new album is FUCKING INSANE — FARMER JAH MIS'RY Ⓜ️ (@fatherjohnmisty) March 19, 2017

The debut solo record by the former One Direction member is one of the most anticipated releases of the year, mostly due to the fact that fans don't really know what to expect.

Likely due for release in late April or early May, Sony music boss Rob Stringer described the album to Billboard as "beautiful" and "authentic".

"We're close and we're very excited," he said. "We have a record we're incredibly excited about and it's not far away from being ready."

It's worth having a scroll through Father John Misty's Twitter feed as he's a superb Twitterer, but it sounds as though he isn't planning on sticking around for too long.