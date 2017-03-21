Rising hip hop star Loyle Carner has been added to the already-stellar lineup for this year's Field Day festival.
The Croydon-born artist has been announced as one of a fresh wave of acts set to perform, along with Dr John Cooper Clarke, Joe Goddard, Esther Joy, Andy Shauf, Hannah Diamond and Radio 1 DJ Phil Taggart.
They join previously announced acts including Aphex Twin, Run the Jewels, Arab Strap and Flying Lotus.
Aphex Twin will headline new stage The Barn in an exclusive two-hour set, which includes a state-of-the-art high powered sound system and "one of the most technologically advanced lighting rigs around".
This year's festival, which takes place across one day rather than two in 2017, is held at Victoria Park in London on 3 June.
See the full lineup below:
Aphex Twin
ABRA
Áine Cahill
Âme - live
Andy Schauf
Arab Strap
Beak>
Clams Casino
Death Grips
Dekmantel Soundsystem
Dr. John Cooper Clarke
Flying Lotus
Fatima Yamaha - live
Flamingods
Forest Swords
Forth Wanderers
Gaika
Haelos
Hunee
Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids
Imarhan
Job Jobse
Joe Goddard (Live)
Jon Hopkins (DJ)
Julia Jacklin
Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith
Kevin Morby
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
King Sunny Ade
Kite Base
Lady Leshurr
Lena Willikens
Loyle Carner
Machinedrum
Manuela
Marc Riley
Marcel Dettmann
Methyl Ethel
Midland
Moderat
Moodymann
Mura Masa
Nicolas Jaar
Nina Kraviz
Omar Souleyman
overmono (Live)
PC Music presents Danny L Harle, A. G. Cook & Hannah Diamond
Phil Taggart
Pictish Trail
Run The Jewels
Rae Morris
S U R V I V E
Silver Apples
Sinkane
Slowdive
Thee Oh Sees
Tom Ravenscroft
Whitney
