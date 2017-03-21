Rising hip hop star Loyle Carner has been added to the already-stellar lineup for this year's Field Day festival.

The Croydon-born artist has been announced as one of a fresh wave of acts set to perform, along with Dr John Cooper Clarke, Joe Goddard, Esther Joy, Andy Shauf, Hannah Diamond and Radio 1 DJ Phil Taggart.

They join previously announced acts including Aphex Twin, Run the Jewels, Arab Strap and Flying Lotus.

Aphex Twin will headline new stage The Barn in an exclusive two-hour set, which includes a state-of-the-art high powered sound system and "one of the most technologically advanced lighting rigs around".

This year's festival, which takes place across one day rather than two in 2017, is held at Victoria Park in London on 3 June.

Tickets are available now.

See the full lineup below:

Aphex Twin

ABRA

​Áine Cahill

Âme - live

Andy Schauf

Arab Strap

Beak>

Clams Casino

Death Grips

​Dekmantel Soundsystem

Dr. John Cooper Clarke

Flying Lotus

​Fatima Yamaha - live

Flamingods

Forest Swords

Forth Wanderers

Gaika

Haelos

Hunee

​Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids

Imarhan

Job Jobse

​Joe Goddard (Live)

Jon Hopkins (DJ)

Julia Jacklin

​Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith

Kevin Morby

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

King Sunny Ade

Kite Base

Lady Leshurr

Lena Willikens

​Loyle Carner

Machinedrum

Manuela

Marc Riley

Marcel Dettmann

Methyl Ethel

Midland

Moderat

Moodymann

Mura Masa

Nicolas Jaar

Nina Kraviz

Omar Souleyman

overmono (Live)

PC Music presents Danny L Harle, A. G. Cook & Hannah Diamond

Phil Taggart

Pictish Trail

Run The Jewels

Rae Morris

S U R V I V E

Silver Apples

Sinkane

Slowdive

Thee Oh Sees

Tom Ravenscroft

Whitney