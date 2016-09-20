Flying Lotus dares to not actually apologise for ‘offensive’ joke

In 2016, it is just expected that you immediately issue a full apology after making a controversial comment, but producer Flying Lotus is sticking to his guns.

A mini-furore started last week when, while discussing how he would not be voting for Donald Trump on stage, he joked: “I couldn’t possibly vote for a woman who doesn’t give an awesome blowjob,” he joked, “I’m just kidding, I’m going to vote for her ass anyway. No lie.”

It wasn’t a funny or intelligent remark, but FLYLO stands by it in spite of a little media backlash, tweeting: “Dear journos. I will always make dirty, racist, sexist jokes as long as I live because I think it's funny. My mom raised me that way.

“I treat my fans like fam in our time together. I will continue doing so.”

The more PC and scared everyone gets, the more I love having a microphone to say some depraved shit u need to hear #cantwaitfortonight — FLYLO (@flyinglotus) September 17, 2016

Dear journos. I will always make dirty, racist, sexist jokes as long as I live because I think it's funny. My mom raised me that way. — FLYLO (@flyinglotus) September 19, 2016

He previously wrote: “The more PC and scared everyone gets, the more I love having a microphone to say some depraved shit u need to hear.”

Weathering the tirade of criticism in his mentions, he has now returned to tweeting about funk.