Despite what the weather reports are saying, chances are Glastonbury Festival will once again be a wash-out. It happens. Every. Damn. Time.

When the rain inevitably comes, those who missed out on tickets can smuggle watch the headliners play from the comfort of their living room, knowing a nice, comfy bed awaits.

On Saturday night, Foo Fighters will headline the Pyramid stage for the first time, no doubt playing an incredible, career-spanning set.

What time are Foo Fighters on?

The band will be playing Saturday (24 June) on the Pyramid stage from 9.45pm, concluding at 11.45pm. That's two hours of pure Dave Grohl.

How to watch

All Glastonbury coverage will be broadcast on the BBC, with BBC Four becoming — in essence — a dedicated Glastonbury channel. Through the red button, you can watch various stages, the main acts also being broadcast on BBC Two. On the Saturday Foo Fighters is playing, BBC Two coverage starts at 9pm. BBC iPlayer will also be packed with Glasto coverage. Glasto coverage.

For those interested, you can also catch up with our review that will be posted post-gig.

What to expect

With an album around the corner, expect some new cuts. however, Dave and the gang always bang out the hits, so expect all your Mum's favourites and 'Everlong' to finish proceedings.