Even the biggest artists in the world have to abide curfews. Back in 2012, when headlining Hyde Park, Bruce Springsteen’s microphone was turned off while jamming with Paul McCartney.

While not quite as iconic, Foo Fighters were muted midway through a performance of their set-closer ‘Everlong’ while performing at BottleRock festival in the Napa Valley.

Thankfully, the guitars were turned to eleven, the band — seemingly unaware their microphones had been muted — continued to play, the crowd singing along.

Dave Grohl and the gang then bowed to the crowd, unable to thanks them as the microphone was turned off. Watch below.

According to The San Francisco Chronicle, the festival has a strict curfew time of 10 pm, The Cure having suffered a similar fate as the Foos back in 2014.

Meanwhile, the full line-up and timetable for Glastonbury Festival has been announced, The National and Katy Perry playing before Foo Fighters. Radiohead and Ed Sheeran will also headline the Worthy Farm festival later this year.