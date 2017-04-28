Fyre Festival: Ja Rule is behind the luxury festival that has descended into The Hunger Games

If a potential US government shutdown doesn't grind the world to a halt this week then Fyre Festival might, a luxury music festival in the Bahamas offering next level schadenfreude after supermodels turned up to find it resembling a war zone.

The festival, which is reportedly overrun with feral dogs, has relief tents posing as 'cabanas' and is serving cheese sandwiches in polystyrene boxes as gourmet food, is the brainchild of none other than Ja Rule, who launched parent company Fyre Media with tech partner Billy McFarland in 2015.

Tickets for the festival started at $1,500 and went right up to £250,000 for groups, promising the utmost luxury and performances from Lil Yachty, Migos, Major Lazer, Blind 182 and more.

In case you're wondering, those "cabanas" are actually disaster relief tents.#fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/jaZpkIKVT2 — Matt Halfhill (@MattHalfhill) April 28, 2017

Early report is that many of the tents aren't assembled. Here's their tropical private island owned by Escobar! #FyreFestival pic.twitter.com/TNzBDbNAUJ — FyreFestivalFraud (@FyreFraud) April 27, 2017

That's right folks for just $10k, you too can have the "refugee fleeing war torn region" treatment at #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/RqYzGq0Yg5 — Garrett Garner🎺 (@garrettgarner12) April 28, 2017

The festival was forced to cancel on its first day after conditions reached breaking point, with attendees reportedly fighting over food.

Ja Rule and McFarland personally invited 400 influencers including Victoria's Secret model Chanel Iman, who told Vanity Fair shortly before the festival started: “I know that this is their first time doing this, so I’m hoping that everything will go as planned.

“I like adventure, and this is definitely an adventure for me.”