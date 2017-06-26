Three simple words dominated this year’s Glastonbury: “Oh, Jeremy Corbyn”. Belted out from all corners of the 900-acre festival site, the chant could be heard everywhere from Shangri-La to the Silent Disco to the Pyramid Stage for Radiohead’s headline performance.

But the anthem did not materialise spontaneously during the latter instance. Instead, it was a direct response to the iconic band’s rebuttal of “useless politicians”.

Thom Yorke, the frontman, told the crowd: “Our children for our f***ing future - worth having - not one decided by useless politicians”.

But the crowd took issue with the apparent suggestion those in government had no use and used the scornful remark as an opportunity to erupt into chants of “Oh, Jeremy Corbyn”.

Ed Balls, former shadow Chancellor, drew attention to the moment in a review of the festival. Branding it a highlight, he said: “For anyone other than hardcore Radiohead fans, the highlight of their Friday set was when the crowd rebuffed Thom Yorke’s disparaging remark about “useless politicians” by repeating the “Oh, Jeremy Corbyn” chant.”

But this was not the only time chants about the Labour leader, who increased the Labour vote by the largest margin in any election since 1945 in the recent election, broke out during the acclaimed set which coincided with the 20th anniversary of their OK Computer album.

After Yorke said, "See you later Theresa; Shut the door on the way out, chants of “Oh, Jeremy Corbyn” set to The White Stripes' 2003 hit "Seven Nation Army" again broke out.

The band, who are from Abingdon in Oxfordshire, also poked fun at Ms May’s “strong and stable” campaign slogan, swapping one of the lyrics of "Myxomatosis" with the much repeated and criticised saying.

Glastonbury 2017







1/48 Ed Sheeran woos the crowd during his Pyramid Stage performance on the final day of the festival, 25 June 2017 PA

2/48 PC Small wearing a fairy costume sits on top of her horse Sedgemoor who is wearing garlands as she and her colleague interact with the public at Glastonbury, 25 June 2017 Getty Images

3/48 Barry Gibb performs on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival, 25 June 2017 AFP/Getty Images

4/48 Festival-goers queue to charge their mobile phones at the Glastonbury Festival, 25 June 2017 AFP/Getty Images

5/48 Rag'n'Bone Man performs on day 4 of the Glastonbury Festival, 25 June 2017 Getty Images

6/48 Jamie Cullum performs on the Pyramid Stage during day 4 of the Glastonbury Festival, 25 June 2017 Getty Images

7/48 Musician Jarvis Cocker plays a DJ set from a wooden tree structure in the Greenpeace are at Glastonbury Festival, 25 June 2017 Getty Images

8/48 Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs at the Glastonbury Festival, 24 June 2017 Getty Images

9/48 One of the 'Lords of Lightning' harnesses high-voltage electricity in a performance during the Metamorphosis Show in the Arcadia area at the Glastonbury Festival, 24 June 2017 AFP/Getty Images

10/48 Katy Perry performs on day 3 of the Glastonbury Festival, 24 June 2017 Getty

11/48 Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn addresses the crowd alongside Glastonbury organiser Michael Eavis on the Pyramid Stage as he makes a guest appearance at the Glastonbury Festival Site, 24 June 2017 Getty Images

12/48 Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn meets festival goers as he visits the Green Fields at the Glastonbury Festival site at Worthy Farm in Pilton, 24 June 2017 Getty Images

13/48 Craig David performs on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival, 24 June 2017 AFP/Getty Images

14/48 Gabrielle Aplin performs on the Other Stage during day 3 of the Glastonbury Festival 2017 at Worthy Farm, Pilton, 24 June 2017 Getty Images

15/48 Lights illuminate the Glastonbury Festival site at Worthy Farm at night in Pilton, 23 June 2017 Getty Images

16/48 The Flaming Lips perform on The Park Stage at the Glastonbury Festival, 23 June 2017 AFP/Getty Images

17/48 People gather to watch the Arcadia landing show at the Glastonbury Festival site at Worthy Farm in Pilton, 23 June 2017 Getty Images

18/48 Lorde performs on day 2 of the Glastonbury Festival 2017 at Worthy Farm, 23 June 2017 Getty Images

19/48 Thom Yorke of Radiohead performs on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival of Music and Performing Arts on Worthy Farm near the village of Pilton in Somerset, South West England, 23 June 2017 AFP/Getty Images

20/48 Romy Madley Croft and Oliver Sim of the XX perform on day 2 of the Glastonbury Festival 2017 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 23 Getty Images

21/48 Former Labour MP Ed Balls attends Glastonbury Festival on 23 June 2017 Getty Images

22/48 Dua Lipa performs on the John Peel Stage on day 2 of the Glastonbury Festival 2017 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 23, 2017 Getty Images

23/48 Revellers dance as they listen to Circa Waves perform on the Other Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 23, 2017 Reuters

24/48 Festival goers at Glastonbury Festival Site on June 21, 2017 in Glastonbury, England Getty

25/48 Reuters

26/48 Festivalgoers watching Blossoms on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival, at Worthy Farm in Somerset PA

27/48 EPA

28/48 Actor Johnny Depp poses on a Cadillac before presenting his film ‘The Libertine’, at Cinemageddon at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival Reuters

29/48 Fans cheer as American actor Johnny Depp makes his entrance at Cinemageddon during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, near Pilton, Somerset EPA

30/48 US actor Johnny Depp attends the Cinemageddon event as part of the Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts 2017 at Worthy Farm EPA

31/48 Cineramageddon ushers Daisy Peters (left), from Shepton Mallet, and Tamsin Walton, from Pilton, before an appearance by Johnny Depp for a screening of The Libertine, during the Glastonbury Festival PA

32/48 Festival-goers pose at the Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts 2017 at Worthy Farm on 22 June EPA

33/48 Revellers sleep in front of a food stand at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival on 22 June, 2017 Reuters

34/48 An aerial view of the Glastonbury Festival site at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset on 22 June, 2017 PA

35/48 People gather to watch the sun set as temperatures reach record levels at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Pilton on 21 June, 2017 Getty

36/48 Festival goers enjoy themselves as the gates open at the Glastonbury Festival amid heightened security at Worthy Farm in Pilton Getty

37/48 A festival goer arrives at Glastonbury Festival Site on 21 June in Glastonbury, England Getty

38/48 A festival goer at Glastonbury Festival Site on June 21, 2017 in Glastonbury, England Getty

39/48 Festival goers enjoy themselves as the gates open at the Glastonbury Festival amid heightened security at Worthy Farm in Pilton on June 21, 2017 near Glastonbury, England Getty

40/48 Festival goers at Glastonbury Festival Site on June 21, 2017 in Glastonbury, England Getty

41/48 Revellers sing and dance by the Stone Circle at Worthy Farm in Somerset Reuters

42/48 Festival founder Michael Eavis arrives to attend a screening of film maker Julian Temple's Glastonbury documentary Getty

43/48 People attend a screening of film maker Julian Temple's Glastonbury documentary being shown at the new night time area Cinemaggedon on June 21, 2017 Getty

44/48 People attend a screening of film maker Julian Temple's Glastonbury documentary being shown at the new night time area Cinemaggedon on June 21, 2017 Getty

45/48 People gather to watch the sun set as temperatures reach record levels at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Pilton on June 21, 2017 Getty

46/48 The sun sets at the Glastonbury Festival 2017 at Worthy Farm in Pilton on 21 June, 2017 Getty

47/48 Fireworks illuminate the night sky at the end of the first day at the Glastonbury Festival on 21 June Getty

48/48 A reveller smokes by the Stone Circle at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival on June 22, 2017 Reuters

Mr Corbyn was the name on everyone’s lips at this year’s Glastonbury as so-called “Jeremania” swept the Somerset event. Patrons have been pictured sporting the words “Jezza” surrounded by hearts on their foreheads and “I heart Jeremy Corbyn” flags have been spotted blowing in the crowds.

The Labour leader also made a number of public appearances and despite having little to no musical talent was one of the most keenly anticipated acts of the weekend. Taking to the Pyramid stage to address thousands of revellers before Run The Jewels’ performance, Mr Corbyn received a rapturous and frankly deafening response from the crowd.

Blurring the line between pop and politics, Mr Corbyn said: “There’s a message on that wall for President Donald Trump. Build bridges, not walls.”

“Politics is actually about everyday life. It's about all of us, what we dream, what we want, and what we want for everybody else.

“The commentariat got it wrong. The elite got it wrong. Politics is about the lives of all of us, and the wonderful campaign that I was involved with, that I was so proud to lead, brought people back into politics because they believed there was something on offer for them.

“But what was even more inspiring, was the number of young people who got involved for the first time. Because they were fed up with being denigrated, fed up with being told they don’t matter. Fed up with being told they never participate, and utterly fed up with being told that their generation was going to pay more to get less in education, in health, in housing, in pensions and everything else.”

It goes without saying that Mr Corbyn’s appearance at Glastonbury is something of a turnaround from last year when he was forced to cancel his festival appearance after Britain voted in favour of leaving the EU and uncertainty about his future as Labour leader rose.

Dramatically defying expectations in the recent general election, Mr Corbyn’s party grew its share of the vote by 9.6 per cent, leaving the Conservative’s with no overall Commons majority and dented legitimacy.

In the weeks that have followed, Mr Corbyn’s popularity appears to have grown yet further. The Labour leader has stormed ahead of Ms May in a new opinion poll carried out by the Sunday Times this weekend – with Labour five points ahead of the Tories at 46 per cent.

The survey, which looks at a random sample of 5,000 people, also found Ms May’s approval rating is at minus 17, a mirror opposite to Mr Corbyn’s plus 17.