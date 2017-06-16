Composer Hans Zimmer is donating all proceeds from a London show to the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.
The German film score composer behind such films as Inception, Sherlock Holmes and, most recently, Wonder Woman, made the announcement during his performance at London's SSE Arena in Wembley on Thursday evening (15 June).
Zimmer and his 15 piece studio band paid tribute to the victims of the catastrophic blaze which killed 17 people alongside an orchestra and choir as he proclaimed: "We are all London."
The composer great received a standing ovation from audience members, including film director Ron Howard whose past films have been scored by Zimmer (The Da Vinci Code, Rush and more) who held up their phones in honour of those affected by the tragedy.
The missing people from Grenfell Tower
The missing people from Grenfell Tower
-
1/23
Jeremiah, son of Zainab Dean
-
2/23
Zainab Dean
-
3/23
Malek Belkadi
-
4/23
Tamzin Belkadi
-
5/23
Rania Ibrham
-
6/23
Jessica Urbano
-
7/23
Yasin el-Wahabi and Nurhada el-Wahabi
-
8/23
Ali Yawar Jafari
-
9/23
Anthony Disson
-
10/23
Mohamed 'Saber' Neda
-
11/23
Mariem Elgwahry
-
12/23
Hesham Rahman
-
13/23
Mohamednur 'Mo' Tuccu
-
14/23
Hamid Kani
-
15/23
Mary Mendy
-
16/23
Sheila Smith
-
17/23
Khadija Saye
-
18/23
Berikti Habtom (L) was still missing according to her sister Arsiema Alula (R)
-
19/23
Ligaya Moore
-
20/23
Dennis Murphy
-
21/23
Nadia Choucair
-
22/23
Gloria Trevisan and Marco Gottardi
-
23/23
Sakineh Afraseiabi and Fatima Afraseiabi
Zimmer isn't the only figure from the world of music to have publicly acknowledged the incident: Adele visited the scene of the tragedy, supporting those who had family members still stuck inside the building while Mobo award-winning artist Akala expressed his belief that the victims died “...because they were poor.”
