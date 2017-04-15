Harry Styles has shot straight to No. 1 with his debut solo single 'Sign of the Times'.

The track has knocked Ed Sheeran's monster hit 'Shape of You' from the top position after its eye-watering 13-week hold over the charts.

Styles sold 3,000 copies more than Sheeran, with just under 40,000 downloads and 3.5 million streams, according to the Official Charts Company.

'Shape of You' slipped down to No.2 on the charts, while Sheeran's track 'Galway Girl' is currently sitting at No.3.

'Sign of the Times' was the most-streamed song of the week, with nearly 7 million plays.

Styles is the second former One Direction member to achieve a No.1 with his debut solo single, after Zayn Malik achieved the feat in 2016 with his debut single 'PILLOWTALK'.

This week also saw Styles announce further details of his forthcoming album.

The self-titled debut is set for release on 12 May - read everything we know so far about the record here.