iLoveMakonnen addresses Migos' comments about his sexuality: 'They ain't got no problem with gay people'

Rapper iLoveMakonnen has responded to comments by members of Migos after they questioned what would happen to his credibility when he came out as gay.

The rapper, born Makonnen Sheran, was the subject of a question put to the hip hop trio in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, where it was revealed to them that he had come out.

Their reaction was roundly criticised and prompted them to release a statement saying: "We have no problem with anyone's sexual preference. We love people."

In a new interview with Fader, iLoveMakonnen seemed to brush off the comments, but also implied that they only apologised to avoid controversy alongside the success of their track 'Bad and Boujee'.

"You see how friends do in interviews," he said. "So it's like, 'Oh well'. With friends like these, who needs enemies. And now you gotta come back with some sorry ass excuse. Nah. That's only cause you got the No.1 record and you didn't wanna f*** it up."

Asked whether he believed any members of Migos had a problem with gay people he added: "Hell nah, they ain't got no problem with gay people! They [sic] f***in' song is 'Versace'! Like, the f***! [Gianni] Versace is the gayest n***a. They ain't got issues with him, why they got issues with me?"

The Grammy-nominated artist revealed his sexuality to fans on Twitter, where he wrote: "I can't tell u [sic] about everybody else's closet, I can only tell u about mine, and it's time I've come out."

In the Fader interview iLoveMakonnen also hinted that he had been involved in an altercation with Drake at a VMA afterparty last year.

While he didn't mention the artist by name, he said "we have a platinum record together" - likely referring to his 'Tuesday' collaborator, and called him "The guy! The leader of the crew!", as well as referring to his TV career (Drake first became known for appearing in the Disney show Degrassi).

"I'm here in the middle of the floor... and the biggest motherf****er in the game goes woo woo woo, 'Next time I'ma f*** you up!'" he said.

He suggested that his Tim Westwood freestyle, which he did a few months before the party and in which he appeared to take aim at OVO Sound [Drake's record label], may have been what set Drake off. A representative for OVO declined to comment to Fader.

iLoveMakonnen revealed that he and the More Life artist never really got on. Despite collaborating with him and later being brought onto the label, he claimed that making the video for 'Tuesday' was: "Business. Boom boom boom, do this and be out."

You can read the full interview with iLoveMakonnen here.