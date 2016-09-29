It’s finally time for the UK’s Iron Maiden fans to get their shot at bagging tickets to The Book of Souls world tour.

Tickets for the 13-date UK and Ireland leg will go on sale at 9am on Friday 30 September, costing between £57.50 to stand and £64.45 to sit.

The heavy metal band will be kicking off in Nottingham in May and finishing with two nights at London’s O2 Arena. Buy your tickets for those dates by clicking on the links below:



Full dates as follows:

Thursday 4 May - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Saturday 6 May - Dublin 3Arena

Monday 8 May - Manchester Arena

Wednesday 10 May - Sheffield Arena

Thursday 11 May - Leeds First Direct Arena

Sunday 14 May - Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Tuesday 16 May - Glasgow SSE Hydro Arena

Wednesday 17 May - Aberdeen AECC GE Oil & Gas Arena

Saturday 20 May - Liverpool Echo Arena

Sunday 21 May - Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Wednesday 24 May - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Founder member and bass player Steve Harris says: “It’s been so long since our last full UK arena tour, we really wanted to get to our fans in as many cities as possible. We’re really looking forward to it, especially visiting places we haven’t been to for a very long time like Leeds where we haven’t played since 2005 and Liverpool where we haven’t played since 1990.

“The whole band is really enjoying this tour and although we love playing festivals and stadiums, it is terrific to return to the intimacy and atmosphere of arenas. The songs from The Book Of Souls album and the new Maya-themed Eddies and stage sets have gone down really well and fan reaction has been amazing, and of course we know our fans appreciate us playing a lot of the older songs too, which we will continue to do.”



Got sweaty palms already? Check out our handy tips for dealing with the demand:

1) Make sure you are ready and waiting with the web page up at least five minutes before 9am.

2) Do not let your computer, phone or whatever device holds the key to your happiness run out of battery.

3) Register your details with the website you are booking from in advance, if you can, but don’t panic if you haven’t left enough time as your tickets will be held while you fill out your information

4) Check how many tickets you are allowed to buy in one purchase. If you try to buy more than the limited number, your booking may be cancelled without notice, meaning no-one gets to go.

5) Get your friends to try too, but stay in contact in case you all succeed and end up with a bunch of tickets you didn’t want. If you do need to sell any on, do so at face value. No-one likes a tout.

6) Be patient and avoid refreshing or switching between browsers. Stick with one tab and have some faith! Be prepared to wait for an hour to get tickets.