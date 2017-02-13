  1. Culture
  2. Music
  3. News

Is Jay Z dissing Drake on DJ Khaled’s new track?

The sneak disses continue

Click to follow
The Independent Culture
bey-jay-drake.jpg
Beyonce, Jay-Z and Drake attend the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Moments after Sunday’s Grammy Awards ceremony came to a close, DJ Khaled released a new track titled "Shining" featuring Beyoncé and Jay Z that will appear on his upcoming album, Grateful. It’s the first time the Carters have linked up for a song since “Drunk In Love” in 2013 but it’s Jay’s verse that has the people questioning if he’s throwing shots at Drake.

In his verse, the 47-year-old artist raps, “I know you ain’t out here talkin’ numbers, right? / I know you ain’t out here talkin’ summers, right? / I know you ain’t walkin’ ’round talkin’ down / Sayin’ boss shit when you a runner, right?”

Grammy Awards 2017: Best Red Carpet Looks

Grammy Awards 2017: Best Red Carpet Looks

  • 1/28

    Actress/Singer Jennifer Lopez attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

    Christopher Polk/Getty

  • 2/28

    Rappers Rick Ross and Lil Yachty attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

    Christopher Polk/Getty

  • 3/28

    Recording Artist Adele attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

    Christopher Polk/Getty

  • 4/28

    Chance the Rapper attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

    Frazer Harrison/Getty

  • 5/28

    Actress Laverne Cox attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

    Christopher Polk/Getty

  • 6/28

    Chrissy Teigen attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

    Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

  • 7/28

    Singer/Songwriter Charli XCX attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

    Christopher Polk/Getty

  • 8/28

    Producer DJ Khaled attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

    Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

  • 9/28

    Musician Gary Clark Jr and model Nicole Trunfio attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

    Christopher Polk/Getty

  • 10/28

    TV Personality Heidi Klum attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

    Christopher Polk/Getty

  • 11/28

    Singer Demi Lovato and CEO of BET Debra L. Lee attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

    Christopher Polk/Getty

  • 12/28

    Producer Mike Will Made-It attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

    Christopher Polk/Getty

  • 13/28

    Swae Lee and Slim Jimmy of Rae Sremmurd and producer Mike Will Made-It attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

    Christopher Polk/Getty

  • 14/28

    Rapper Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

    Getty Images for NARAS

  • 15/28

    Singer Gnarly Davidson (aka CeeLo Green) attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

    Frazer Harrison/Getty

  • 16/28

    Singer Gnarly Davidson (aka CeeLo Green) attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

    Frazer Harrison/Getty

  • 17/28

    Musician Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

    Christopher Polk/Getty

  • 18/28

    LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording Artist Adele attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

    Getty Images for NARAS

  • 19/28

    Rapper 2 Chainz attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NARAS)

    Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

  • 20/28

    Rapper Rick Ross (C) and Lil Yachty (R) attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

    Getty Images for NARAS

  • 21/28

    LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer/Songwriter Tori Kelly attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

    Getty Images for NARAS

  • 22/28

    Paris Jackson attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

    Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

  • 23/28

    Singer Daya attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

    Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

  • 24/28

    Rapper Desiigner(R) and mother attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

    Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

  • 25/28

    Singer Gallant attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

    Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

  • 26/28

    Rapper Desiigner attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

    Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

  • 27/28

    Singer Jane Zhang attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

    Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

  • 28/28

    Christopher Polk/Getty

Both rappers have traded sneak disses over the years and the bars seem to be a response Drake’s “Summer Sixteen” in which the 29-year-old Toronto-native places himself amongst the legends: "I used to wanna be on Roc-A-Fella then I turned into Jay. Now I got a house in LA, Now I got a bigger pool than Ye."

It’s unlikely that Drake will respond to the diss but in the meantime, DJ Khaled’s Shining featuring Beyoncé and Jay Z is available on most streaming services. Listen to the track on YouTube below.

 