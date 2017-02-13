Is Jay Z dissing Drake on DJ Khaled’s new track?

Moments after Sunday’s Grammy Awards ceremony came to a close, DJ Khaled released a new track titled "Shining" featuring Beyoncé and Jay Z that will appear on his upcoming album, Grateful. It’s the first time the Carters have linked up for a song since “Drunk In Love” in 2013 but it’s Jay’s verse that has the people questioning if he’s throwing shots at Drake.
In his verse, the 47-year-old artist raps, “I know you ain’t out here talkin’ numbers, right? / I know you ain’t out here talkin’ summers, right? / I know you ain’t walkin’ ’round talkin’ down / Sayin’ boss shit when you a runner, right?”
Both rappers have traded sneak disses over the years and the bars seem to be a response Drake’s “Summer Sixteen” in which the 29-year-old Toronto-native places himself amongst the legends: "I used to wanna be on Roc-A-Fella then I turned into Jay. Now I got a house in LA, Now I got a bigger pool than Ye."
It’s unlikely that Drake will respond to the diss but in the meantime, DJ Khaled’s Shining featuring Beyoncé and Jay Z is available on most streaming services. Listen to the track on YouTube below.
