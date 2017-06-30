After a bizarre and confusing promo campaign, Jay Z's new album 4:44 has been given a bizarre and confusing release.

It went live on Tidal at three minutes before midnight ET on 30 June, but is only available to Sprint customers and Tidal subscribers who signed up before 26 June.

This means if, spurred on by the album, you sign up for Tidal right now, you won't be able to listen to it.

New subscribers are met with the message: 'JAY-Z 4:44 is only accessible to Sprint/TIDAL customers and all TIDAL accounts established prior to June 26th during the exclusive period.

'Switch to Sprint and get 6 complimentary months of TIDAL + access to Jay-Z 4:44 and all future TIDAL X Sprint exclusive content."

It goes without saying that Sprint doesn't operate in the UK and many other territories.

The 10-track album did however stream on iHeartRadio across 160 Pop, Rhythm and Urban radio stations in the US.

Variety is reporting that it will appear on Apple Music and possibly other streaming services after a week of exclusivity on Tidal, with a CD and vinyl release likely to follow.

The 4:44 tracklist is as follows:

01 Kill Jay Z

02 The Story of O.J.

03 Smile [ft. Gloria Carter]

04 Caught Their Eyes [ft. Frank Ocean]

05 4:44

06 Family Feud

07 Bam [ft. Damian Marley]

08 Moonlight

09 Marcy Me

10 Legacy