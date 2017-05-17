Katy Perry confirmed as judge on American Idol reboot

Katy Perry will be a judge on the 2018 revival of TV singing competition American Idol.

The show ended in April after 15 years, but rumours of its return were sparked when Ryan Seacrest entered negotiations to relaunch it.

In a statement about the role Perry said: "I am honoured and thrilled to be the first judge bringing back the American Idol tradition of making dreams come true for incredible talents with authentic personalities and real stories.

"I’m always listening to new music, and love discovering diamonds in the rough – from mentoring young artists on my label, or highlighting new artists on my tours, I want to bring it back to the music."

The singer also posted on Twitter where she wrote that she was "SO thrilled @ABCNetwork is bringing back @AmericanIdol, and I’m bringing it back to the 🎶MUSIC🎶 See you at auditions"

​Perry previously appeared on the show as a guest judge in 2009 after the departure of Paula Abdul and had recently hinted that she may be involved in the reboot.

Appearing on The Ellen Degeneres Show this week, she teased the return of American Idol after DeGeneres, who previously hosted the show, mentioned a revival.

"Supposedly, you’re going to be the first announcement that you’re going to be a judge on the new American Idol," DeGeneres said.

Perry replied: "Judge not lest ye be judged. But, they didn’t say anything about constructive criticism and I’m good at that."

Perry recently announced the release date for her new album Witness, due out on 9 June, along with a supporting headline tour.